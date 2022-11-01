LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Ahead of Ban Game

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to address a press conference at 10 AM IST ahead of the Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval. For India, they would like to get back to winning ways after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see if Rohit reveals details about the playing XI or not at the presser.Also Read - LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AFG Opt To Bat

Also Read - Airline Pilot Wins Heart Of 'FAN' In Context Of India-South Africa T20 World Cup Match | Details Inside

Live Updates

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: There are forecasts of rain tomorrow in Adelaide. Fans would dearly want rain stays away. Also, it would not be ideal for India if the points have to be shared.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: At Adelaide, the square boundaries would be short and hence the lengths would change. India could play two spinners there.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Dinesh Karthik is injured and Rohit would be expected to give an update about his status. In all probability, Pant would be drafted in.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: The Rohit PC is scheduled to take place at 10 AM IST. He would be asked a lot of questions by the media after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see how he goes about it.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Interesting to see what Rohit reveals at the press conference today. Will he speak of Rishabh Pant’s inclusion after repeated failures from KL Rahul?

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming India-Bangladesh match that takes place at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow.