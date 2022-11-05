LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Will he REVEAL Playing XI?

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Follow updates and commentary. India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check streaming details.

Updated: November 5, 2022 9:59 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Rohit Sharma PC LIVE Updates | India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates

With roughly 24 hours left to go for India’s last Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia versus Zimbabwe, captain Rohit Sharma is set to address a press conference at 10:45 AM IST. It would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI for the Sunday game at the Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG). Without a doubt, India starts firm favourites against Zimbabwe. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 9:49 AM IST

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: The press conference takes place shortly. Ahead of the Bangladesh game as well, there were reports that Rohit would be attending the presser – but he did not – coach Rahul Dravid attended it instead.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Kohli has been in ominous form in the competition and fans would be hoping he can continue his good run of form in the upcoming games.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Guess what??? Today happens to be former India captain Virat Kohli’s birthday. Fraternity, friends, and fans have been wishing him since midnight.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Interesting to see if Rohit Sharma drops hints about playing XI against Zimbabwe. Will there be changes in the XI? We will have to wait to find out.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Against Zimbabwe, India will start firm favourites but they have to mindful of not taking the game lightly as the African nation stunned Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: India captain is set to address a pre-match press conference at 10:45 AM IST from Melbourne ahead of the match.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Hello and welcome to the biggest build-up for the India-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 game which is set to take place at the MCG on Sunday.

