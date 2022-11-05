LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Will he REVEAL Playing XI?

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Follow updates and commentary. India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check streaming details.

Rohit Sharma PC LIVE Updates | India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates

With roughly 24 hours left to go for India’s last Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia versus Zimbabwe, captain Rohit Sharma is set to address a press conference at 10:45 AM IST. It would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI for the Sunday game at the Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG). Without a doubt, India starts firm favourites against Zimbabwe. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Follow updates and commentary. India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check streaming details.

Load More