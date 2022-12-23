LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: RCB Opt Out Of Agarwal Chase

live

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

After finishing in the play-offs last IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangalore released just five players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, the fewest among all teams. The Faf du Plessis-led side have already traded Jason Behendorff to Mumbai Indians. The star studded side can have seven more players out of which two can be from overseas. RCB would be looking for a backup for pacer Josh Hazlewood and a top-order Indian batter to open with Du Plessis as it would give Virat Kohli the liberty to bat at No.3 — his usual slot for India in T20Is.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Remaining Purse: INR 8.75 crore

Released Players: Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.

Current Squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

