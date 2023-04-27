Top Recommended Stories

  • RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Gaikwad-Conway Eye Good Start
live

RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Gaikwad-Conway Eye Good Start

RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023, Match 37: Gaikwad-Conway Eye Good Start. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 37.

Published: April 27, 2023 9:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ruturaj Gaikwad

19* (13) 1x4, 1x6

Devon Conway

7 (13) 1x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(0.2-0-1-0)*

Jason Holder

(1-0-12-0)
RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan-Chennai Battle Out For Top Spot.

Live Updates

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Chennai put up 7 runs on the board. CSK 7/0 (1)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: That’s it! Rajasthan finish on 202/5. RR 202/5 (20)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Final over coming up, Rajasthan are now at 182/4. RR 182/4 (19)

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 16 overs gone, Rajasthan Royals are now at 166/4. RR 166/4 (18)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! Theekshana strikes!! Shimron Hetmyer departs for 8. Chennai on top. RR 146/4 (16.1)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 16 gone, Rajasthan are now at 146/3. RR 146/3 (16)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Jaiswal’s brilliant innings comes to an end as Deshpande strikes once again for Chennai! 14 gone, RR are now at 132/3. RR 132/3 (14)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! Sanju Samson departs!! Tushar Deshpande claims the wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the catch. RR 125/2 (13.1)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 12 gone, Rajasthan Royals are now at 113/1. RR 113/1 (12)

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, Rajasthan are now at 100/1. RR 100/1 (10)

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan made one change in their playing XI as Adam Zampa came in place of Trent Boult, who has a niggle.

“We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR’s 200th game, it feels great to be playing for 10 years,” said Samson at the toss.

“Would love to see some pink here today, but it’s yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place,” he added.

On the other hand, the M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who are at the top of the points table, stuck to the same playing XI.

“This pitch has a decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build character in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us,” said Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

