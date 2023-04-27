Top Recommended Stories

RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 32 Runs

RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023, Match 37: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 32 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 37.

Published: April 27, 2023 11:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shivam Dube

52* (32) 2x4, 4x6

Ravindra Jadeja

23 (15) 3x4, 0x6

Kuldip Yadav

(2.5-0-18-0)*

Jason Holder

(4-0-49-0)
RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan-Chennai Battle Out For Top Spot.

Live Updates

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: That’s it! Rajasthan beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. CSK 170/6 (20)

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Final over coming cup, Chennai need 37 runs to win this game. CSK 166/5 (19)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! Gaikwad departs!!! He misses out on his half-century. Adam Zampa picks up his second wicket of the match. CSK 69/2 (9.2)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Chennai are now at 42/1. CSK 42/1 (9)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! First wicket down for Chennai! Adam Zampa removes Devon Conway!! Former Rajasthan man Ajinkya Rahane takes guard. CSK 42/1 (6)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, Chennai are now at 35/0. CSK 35/0 (4)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Chennai put up 7 runs on the board. CSK 7/0 (1)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: That’s it! Rajasthan finish on 202/5. RR 202/5 (20)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Final over coming up, Rajasthan are now at 182/4. RR 182/4 (19)

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 16 overs gone, Rajasthan Royals are now at 166/4. RR 166/4 (18)

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan made one change in their playing XI as Adam Zampa came in place of Trent Boult, who has a niggle.

“We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR’s 200th game, it feels great to be playing for 10 years,” said Samson at the toss.

“Would love to see some pink here today, but it’s yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place,” he added.

On the other hand, the M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who are at the top of the points table, stuck to the same playing XI.

“This pitch has a decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build character in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us,” said Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

