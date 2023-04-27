Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Buttler Departs, Jaiswal-Samson Key For Rajasthan
live

RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Buttler Departs, Jaiswal-Samson Key For Rajasthan

RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023, Match 37: Buttler Departs, Jaiswal-Samson Key For Rajasthan. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 37.

Published: April 27, 2023 8:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sanju Samson (C) (W)

3* (4) 0x4, 0x6

Yashasvi Jaiswal

61 (33) 6x4, 4x6

Moeen Ali

(0.4-0-8-0)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(2-0-16-1)
RR vs CSK, RR vs CSK live score, RR vs CSK live updates, RR vs CSK live streaming, RR vs CSK live online streaming, RR vs CSK squads, RR vs CSK head to head, RR vs CSK squads, RR vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RR vs CSK live updates, RR vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni NEWS, MS Dhoni AGE, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl
RR vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan-Chennai Battle Out For Top Spot.

Live Updates

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!!! The breakthrough finally comes and it comes from the hands of Ravindra Jadeja! The dangerous Jos Buttler departs. RR 86/1 (8.2)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Rajasthan are now at 85/0. RR 85/0 (8)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Just 3 runs of the over, tidy one. Rajasthan currently now stand at 45/0. RR 45/0 (4)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals are on fire!! Just 3 overs into the game and Jaiswal and Buttler have taken the home-side to 42 runs! RR 42/0 (3)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: First over gone, Rajasthan put up 14 runs on the board. RR 14/0 (1)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Akash Singh has the new ball for Chennai Super Kings.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni at the TOSS: This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson at the TOSS: We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR’s 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it’s yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place.

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

Also Read:

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan made one change in their playing XI as Adam Zampa came in place of Trent Boult, who has a niggle.

“We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR’s 200th game, it feels great to be playing for 10 years,” said Samson at the toss.

“Would love to see some pink here today, but it’s yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place,” he added.

On the other hand, the M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who are at the top of the points table, stuck to the same playing XI.

“This pitch has a decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build character in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us,” said Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 27, 2023 8:13 PM IST

More Stories