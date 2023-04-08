Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Trent Boult Rocks Capitals

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 ,match 11.

Updated: April 8, 2023 5:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Rilee Rossouw

14* (11) 2x4, 0x6

David Warner (C)

19 (18) 4x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(1.3-0-11-0)*

Jason Holder

(1-0-11-0)
LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score

Live Updates

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Five overs are already done and Rajasthan Royals holds the command so far as Boult two wickets put Franchise on top of the game. 11 runs from the over.

    DC 32/2 (5)

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Fours overs are done and dusted it was seven runs from the over.

    DC 21/2 (4)

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Nine runs from the third over, and Delhi now needs 183 runs.

    DC 14/2 (3)

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Boundary after losing two wickets. Now captain Warner needs to anchor the innings for DC.

    DC 5/2 (2)

  • 5:42 PM IST
    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Rossouw and Warner now need to anchor the innings for Delhi Capitals.
  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Maiden Over and two wickets that was a great start for Delhi Capitals. Trent Boult will be confident after 1st over.
    DC 0/2 (1)

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: WICKET!! DC debutant Manish Pandey departs on Zero. Seems like it will be a tough day for Delhi Capitals.
    DC 0/2 (0.4)

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Shaw departs on Duck. Delhi lost early wicket.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    Prithvi Shaw is in, he’s the impact sub today, substituting Khaleel Ahmed.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner to start the proceedings for Delhi Capitals.

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games. And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 kmph, which is right up their alley. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

RR vs DC Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Published Date: April 8, 2023 5:37 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 5:39 PM IST

