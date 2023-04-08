Home

LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Trent Boult Rocks Capitals

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Rajasthan Royals VS Delhi Capitals 199/4 (20.0) 36/2 (5.3) Run Rate: (Current: 6.55) DC need 164 runs in 87 balls at 11.31 rpo Last Wicket: Manish Pandey lbw b Trent Boult 0 (1) - 0/2 in 0.4 Over Rilee Rossouw 14 * (11) 2x4, 0x6 David Warner (C) 19 (18) 4x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (1.3-0-11-0) * Jason Holder (1-0-11-0)

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games. And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 kmph, which is right up their alley. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

RR vs DC Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

