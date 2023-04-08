Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Mukesh Breaks Royal Partnership
live

LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Mukesh Breaks Royal Partnership

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 ,match 11.

Updated: April 8, 2023 4:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Jos Buttler

43* (29) 7x4, 0x6

Riyan Parag

4 (6) 0x4, 0x6

Kuldeep Yadav

(2.4-0-25-1)*

Axar Patel

(3-0-28-0)
RR vs DC, RR vs DC News, RR vs DC Live, RR vs DC Live Score, RR vs DC Live Updates, RR vs DC Live News, RR vs DC Latest Live Score, RR vs DC Latest Live News, RR vs DC Live Pics, RR vs DC, RR vs DC Live Score, RR vs DC Score On Google news, RR vs DC Live Updates, RR vs DC Match 11 Pics, RR vs DC Pics, RR vs DC Latest News, RR vs DC Latest Updates, RR vs DC Pics, RR vs DC Dream11, RR vs DC Latest News, RR vs DC IPL 2023, RR vs DC on Google discover, RR vs DC on Bing, RR vs DC Latest Live Score, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals News, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Updates, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Pics, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Latest News, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Pics, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Updates, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Live Score, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, LIVE Rajastan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score

Live Updates

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Four runs from the 11th over. It seems like Delhi has made a comeback.

    RR 107/2 (11)

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: 10 overs are done and dusted but it seems like Rajasthan Royals are now on the backfoot after getting a good start as Delhi Capitals picked up two quick wickets to make a comeback in the game.

    RR 103/2 (10)

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Samson departs without scoring runs. Again a wicket for Delhi Capitals.
    RR 103/2 (9.5)

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Delhi Capitals got the much-needed breakthrough as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after making 60 runs. Sanju Samson Joins set Jos Buttler for the game.
    RR 98/1 (9)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal is unstoppable the youngster is punishing the bowlers like anything. Again an expensive over for DC as Yadav gave 17 runs.

    RR 96/0 (8)

  • 4:11 PM IST

    Kuldeep Yadav comes to bowl as Delhi is desperately looking for a breakthrough.

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Fifty for Jaiswal, what a great inning it was for the opening batter. Again a good over for Rajasthan.

    RR 79/0 (7)

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Capitals call Axar Patel to bowl as the franchise is desperate for wickets.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Five runs from the sixth over. This game is in favor of Rajasthan so far. Delhi Capitals is looking for a breakthrough.
    RR 68/0 (6)

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Thirteen runs from the fifth over. Delhi Capitals are struggling to get the wickets. The game is in favor of Rajasthan.
    RR 63/0 (5)

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games. And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 kmph, which is right up their alley. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

Also Read:

RR vs DC Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 8, 2023 4:22 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 4:23 PM IST

More Stories