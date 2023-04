LIVE | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Manish Pandey To Debut For Capitals – EXCLUSIVE

Home

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games. And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 kmph, which is right up their alley. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

RR vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira, KC Cariappa, Abdul Basith, Obed McCoy, Akash Vasisth, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin.

