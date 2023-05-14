Home

LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Du Plessis, Maxwell Key For Big Total

Live IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and score for ongoing Indian Premier League match 60 between RR and RCB.

LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said Wayne Parnell came in for Josh Hazlewood and Michael Bracewell replaced Wanindu Hasaranga in the playing XI.

“We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions. Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now,” Du Plessis said at the toss.

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said Adam Zampa came in for Trent Boult in the playing XI.

“Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult,” Samson said.

RCB Qualification Scnerio

For RCB to qualify, they need to win all their remaining three games against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad by big margins. RCB currently have a run rate of -0.345, well below the other teams in contention so the run rate needs to go up for RCB to stand a chance. Wins alone won’t help RCB reach the playoffs and they will need some other results to go their way. For RCB to have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs, RCB will need Mumbai Indians or Kolkata Knight Riders to beat Lucknow Super Giants. They will also need Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals to beat Punjab Kings.

RCB vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

