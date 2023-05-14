ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Du Plessis, Maxwell Key For Big Total
live

LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Du Plessis, Maxwell Key For Big Total

Live IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and score for ongoing Indian Premier League match 60 between RR and RCB.

Updated: May 14, 2023 4:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Glenn Maxwell

41* (25) 4x4, 2x6

Faf du Plessis (C)

45 (40) 3x4, 1x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(4-0-33-0)*

Sandeep Sharma

(3-0-26-0)
RR vs RCB, RR vs RCB News, RR vs RCB Updates, RR vs RCB Pics, RR vs RCB Live Score, RR vs RCB Live Updates, RR vs RCB Pics, RR vs RCB Latest News, RR vs RCB Live Updates, RR vs RCB Live Score on Google, RR vs RCB Live Score Updates, RR vs RCB Live Photos, RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 60 Live Score, IPL Score today, IPL Score Updates Today, IPL Cricket, RR vs RCB In IPL 2023, RR vs RCB fOR pLAYOFFS
Live RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Nine runs from Ashwin’s last over and it seems like RCB is now looking to hit runs to score a big total. Maxwell is hitting the ball very well.
    RCB 107/1 (14)

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Ashwin again comes to the bowl and this is his final over. It seems like captain Samson wants to get rid of Maxwell to save a big total.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Seems like Maxwell put his paddle on the accelerator the batter is releasing the pressure from RCB. 12 runs from the over.
    RCB 98/1 (13)

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Faf du Plessis is playing on 42 runs, the batter is just eight runs away from his fifty. On the other hand, Sandeep Sharma comes to bowl the 13th over.

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: That is the end of the 12th over. Ashwin just gave five runs. That was again a terrific over for RR.
    RCB 86/1 (12)

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Ravichandran Ashwin comes to bowl the 12th over.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Again a good over for Rajasthan Royals as Asif just gave three runs. Both batters must be under pressure.

    RCB 81/1 (11)
  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Asif again comes to bowl.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Ten overs are done and dusted and Rajasthan Royals still hold the advantage. RCB need to work on their scoring rate to score a big total.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Maxwell scored a boundary on the second ball but Zampa made a comeback. Just seven runs from the over.
    RCB 78/1 (10)

LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

Also Read:

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said Wayne Parnell came in for Josh Hazlewood and Michael Bracewell replaced Wanindu Hasaranga in the playing XI.

“We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions. Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now,” Du Plessis said at the toss.

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said Adam Zampa came in for Trent Boult in the playing XI.

“Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult,” Samson said.

RCB Qualification  Scnerio

For RCB to qualify, they need to win all their remaining three games against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad by big margins. RCB currently have a run rate of -0.345, well below the other teams in contention so the run rate needs to go up for RCB to stand a chance. Wins alone won’t help RCB reach the playoffs and they will need some other results to go their way. For RCB to have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs, RCB will need Mumbai Indians or Kolkata Knight Riders to beat Lucknow Super Giants. They will also need Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals to beat Punjab Kings.

RCB vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories