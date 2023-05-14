ZEE Sites

  • LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport
live

LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

Live IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and score for ongoing Indian Premier League match 60 between RR and RCB.

Updated: May 14, 2023 2:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: As per our recent reports the weather is getting cloudy. Toss is likely to be delayed.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: For RCB to qualify, they need to win all their remaining three games against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad by big margins. RCB currently have a run rate of -0.345, well below the other teams in contention so the run rate needs to go up for RCB to stand a chance. Wins alone won’t help RCB reach the playoffs and they will need some other results to go their way. For RCB to have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs, RCB will need Mumbai Indians or Kolkata Knight Riders to beat Lucknow Super Giants. They will also need Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals to beat Punjab Kings.

  • 2:41 PM IST

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: As per India.com’s sources the weather in Jaipur is cloudy and there are high chances of rain during the match.

  • 2:23 PM IST

  • 1:59 PM IST

  • 1:59 PM IST

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Both teams are heading into the game with contrasting results in their previous outings – Rajasthan Royals thrashed KKR by 9 wickets courtesy a Yashasvi Jaiswal special, whereas RCB were handed a thumping by Mumbai Indians, who chased down a 200-run target with 21 balls to spare.

  • 1:29 PM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Kohli has scored 420 runs in 11 matches so far in the ongoing IPL 2023 season and RCB will be hoping their star batter once again inspires them to win as they face a quality Rajasthan Royals side in Jaipur.
  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Tom Moody believes that Virat Kohli’s passion drives every team that he’s part of and it is the same with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League.

LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 60: It promises to be a showdown between this edition’s two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in an IPL match.

Also Read:

Both Jaiswal and du Plessis are in scintillating form and are the top-two run-getters in the tournament so far. While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half-centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that include four fifties and a 124-run knock. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

RCB Qualification  Scnerio

