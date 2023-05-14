ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: No Rain Now; Toss Likely on TIME
live

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: No Rain Now; Toss Likely on TIME

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard. Check RR vs RCB Live Streaming.

Updated: May 14, 2023 2:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

RR vs RCB, RR vs RCB live score, RR vs RCB live cricket score, RR vs RCB live updates, RR vs RCB live streaming, RR vs RCB live, RR vs RCB full scorecard, RR vs RCB toss, RR vs RCB head to head, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live updates, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Cricket News, IPL 2023 Points table
RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

Live Updates

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Pitch number five will be used for the game and that is the centre strip. It is a good wicket and hence a good match is expected.

  • 2:45 PM IST

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: It is overcast in Jaipur and it is drizzling there. The toss is likely to be delayed. The covers are already there in the middle doing what it is meant to.

  • 2:25 PM IST

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: We are less than 30 minutes away from the toss. Interesting to see what happens at the toss.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: We will now share with you the Dream11 Team and Fantasy tips. Having Faf du Plessis as captain of your Dream11 side could be beneficial given his current performances.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Interesting to see how the pitch behaves. The prediction is that it will be on the slower side and assist spinners.

  • 1:05 PM IST

  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: If you plan to watch the upcoming battle of the Royals on TV, you can watch it on Star Sports Network. And stay hooked to this space for written updates.

  • 12:32 PM IST

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

With few group-stage games remaining, every game is important for every team as most sides still have an outside chance of making the playoff. But for that to happen, they would have to win. Rajasthan takes on Bangalore in a must-win game on Sunday. This will be the first game of the Super Sunday. Stay hooked to India.com for the biggest build-up of the game.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories