ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Buttler, du Plessis Eye BIG Milestones – Check DEETS
live

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Buttler, du Plessis Eye BIG Milestones – Check DEETS

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard. Check RR vs RCB Live Streaming.

Updated: May 14, 2023 11:36 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

RR vs RCB, RR vs RCB live score, RR vs RCB live cricket score, RR vs RCB live updates, RR vs RCB live streaming, RR vs RCB live, RR vs RCB full scorecard, RR vs RCB toss, RR vs RCB head to head, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live updates, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Cricket News, IPL 2023 Points table
RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

Live Updates

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: It is a double-header Sunday. After the battle of the Royals, Chennai will host Kolkata and that too promises to be a cracker of a game.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: The average first innings score at Jaipur this season has been 172. The surface will surely be on the slower side.

  • 11:13 AM IST

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: The strip at SMS could help spinners as it will be dry. If that is the case, Chahal and Hasaranga could have a memorable day in the middle.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Chahal, who has had a dream season, would be looking to get among the wickets and get his Purple Cap back which is currently with Rashid Khan.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: The 60th match of IPL 2023 between RR and RCB will be played at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur from 3.30 pm IST. The live streaming of this game will be on Jio Cinema app and TV broadcast on Star Sports Network.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Both sides are tp-heavy which also means that you could see fireworks up early against the new ball. All four openers are strokemakers.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Not just du Plessis, but even Buttler has milestones in sight. The other RR opener, Jaiswal, also has Orange Cap to look forward to on Sunday.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: RR opener Buttler needs eight runs to break into the 400-run club this year. He’s also just one away from 150 career sixes in the tournament.

  • 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB will surely have a plan against the Rajasthan openers – who are extremely dangerous. Will it be Siraj bowling three in the powerplays or will spinners come in early?

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

With few group-stage games remaining, every game is important for every team as most sides still have an outside chance of making the playoff. But for that to happen, they would have to win. Rajasthan takes on Bangalore in a must-win game on Sunday. This will be the first game of the Super Sunday. Stay hooked to India.com for the biggest build-up of the game.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories