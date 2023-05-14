live
LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 60th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check RR vs RCB Live Streaming.
LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023
With few group-stage games remaining, every game is important for every team as most sides still have an outside chance of making the playoff. But for that to happen, they would have to win. Rajasthan takes on Bangalore in a must-win game on Sunday. This will be the first game of the Super Sunday. Stay hooked to India.com for the biggest build-up of the game.
