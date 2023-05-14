ZEE Sites

  • LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs
live

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 60th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check RR vs RCB Live Streaming.

Updated: May 14, 2023 10:13 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

Live Updates

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: RR opener Buttler needs eight runs to break into the 400-run club this year. He’s also just one away from 150 career sixes in the tournament.

  • 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB will surely have a plan against the Rajasthan openers – who are extremely dangerous. Will it be Siraj bowling three in the powerplays or will spinners come in early?

  • 10:08 AM IST

  • 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: There is a real race at the top for the Orange Cap. Yashasvi Jaiswal needs just 2 runs to overtake du Plessis and grab the Orange cap. He surely gets the Orange Cap today, right?

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis needs 21 runs to enter the 4000-run club in IPL. He’s also 5 fours away from hitting the 50 mark in the 2023 season.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

  • 9:34 AM IST

    RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C, wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rajasthan is an in-form team and hence the Bangalore side has to be at their best to get the better of the hosts.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Buttler did not come good in the last game, he would like to get the Royals off to a flyer with in-form Yashashwi. They would have Siraj to contend with.

  • 9:06 AM IST

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

With few group-stage games remaining, every game is important for every team as most sides still have an outside chance of making the playoff. But for that to happen, they would have to win. Rajasthan takes on Bangalore in a must-win game on Sunday. This will be the first game of the Super Sunday. Stay hooked to India.com for the biggest build-up of the game.

