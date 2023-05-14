ZEE Sites

live

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Must-Win For Both Teams to Keep Playoff Hopes ALIVE

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 60th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check RR vs RCB Live Streaming.

Updated: May 14, 2023 8:47 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: It is expected to be a well-fought encounter as both teams are well-matched and some big names will be in action today in Jaipur.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma has got the better of Virat Kohli on a number of occasions and hence that will be a battle to watch out for at the SMS today.

  • 8:15 AM IST

  • 8:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Eyes would be on Yashashwi Jaiswal because of the form he has shown during the season. He hit the fastest IPL fifty in his last outing against KKR.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: While Rajasthan will come into the game on the back of a win, Bangalore would like to get back to winning ways after their loss against Mumbai.

  • 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Hello and good morning. It is a bright and sunny Sunday in most parts of the country. Two IPL games coming up today, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

With few group-stage games remaining, every game is important for every team as most sides still have an outside chance of making the playoff. But for that to happen, they would have to win. Rajasthan takes on Bangalore in a must-win game on Sunday. This will be the first game of the Super Sunday. Stay hooked to India.com for the biggest build-up of the game.

