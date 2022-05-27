LIVE IPL 2022, RR vs RCB T20 Score and Match Updates

Prasidh Krishna draws first blood as Virat Kohli departs early in the match. Rajat Patidar in the middle now with skipper Faf du Plessis.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson is fielding the same eleven from the last match. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis is also fielding the same eleven from the last match.

Check Playing XI here:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal