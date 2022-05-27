LIVE IPL 2022, RR vs RCB T20 Score and Match Updates

Prasidh Krishna draws first blood as Virat Kohli departs early in the match. Rajat Patidar in the middle now with skipper Faf du Plessis.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson is fielding the same eleven from the last match. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis is also fielding the same eleven from the last match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: OUT!!! Obed McCoy strikes in his second over. Ashwin holds on to the catch this time. Glenn Maxwell walks in to bat to accompany Patidar now. He is a crucial batter now. Will he take Bangalore to a big score? RCB 81-2 after 11 overs.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Ashwin looks interested and Samson takes it upstairs. Clearly missing leg stump. Ashwin in his two overs, has not taken a wicket but not given much runs too. RCB 78-1 after 10.1 overs.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: SIX!!!! In the slot and Patidar plays it into the crowd over the long on boundary. Chahal into his second over and interestly he is just looking to save himself from getting hit. 11 runs off the over. RCB 69-1 after 9 overs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack now. He carries a huge responsibility in this match along with Yuzvendra Chahal. He has bowled a bit fast in this over. Just 6 in the over. RCB 58-1 after 8 overs.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: FOUR!!! This is a confident shot from Rajat Patidar against a fired up Prasidh Krishna. FOUR!! Another brilliant and one of the most difficult shots in the book. DROPPED!!! Riyan Parag drops one at point. He will be in the firing line for sure. Prasidh not happy and rightly so. RCB 46-1 after 6 overs.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Centurion from the last match Rajat Patidar walks in to bat. He starts the proceedings with a boundary. Can he do a repeat performance here. Stay tuned for live updates! RCB now 21-1 after 3.2 overs.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Prasidh Krishna into the attack from the other end. Mild appeal for LBW!!! Umpire does not look interested so do Samson. OUT!!! Big wicket for Prasidh. That line to Kohli always does the damage. First BLOOD!! RCB 9-1 after 1.5 overs.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Some swing for Trent Boult. SIX!!! Virat Kohli comes down the track and plays one over the mid wicket. Just rolls the wrist and plays it into the crowd. Excellent start by RCB. RCB 8-0 after 1 over.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: The stage is all set for a Kohli special. At the toss, Sanju Samson mentioned that the pitch is a bit sticky. Temperature right now is some where around 37 degrees right now. Not so much humid but it will be a bit difficult for the players to cope up with the heat.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Faf du Plessis at the toss: We were actually looking to bat first, it looks a good pitch and we believe runs on the board in a big game will count in our favour. Guys had a good rest yesterday, but today everyone has turned up really fresh and pumped up for the game. Tonight we are playing a very strong team and it is all about doing the right things. It’s an amazing ground, incredible to play in front of so many people.