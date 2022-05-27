LIVE IPL 2022, RR vs RCB T20 Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar Joins Elite List, Becomes Second Indian to Score 50+ Scores in Eliminator & Qualifier 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after a good catch by Kohli. After an early onslaught by Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan are in a strong position.

Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took 3 wickets each to restrict Bangalore to 157/8 after 20 overs. RCB went down like a pack of cards in last overs. Rajasthan need 158 to win and qualify for the finals.

Rajasthan has made a brilliant comeback into the match with back to back wickets. Rajat Patidar, centurion from the last match, departed right after his half century. Will they RCB to a big total? Stay tuned for live updates!

Faf departed right after the powerplay. Prasidh Krishna draws first blood as Virat Kohli departs early in the match.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson is fielding the same eleven from the last match. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis is also fielding the same eleven from the last match.

Check Playing XI for IPL 2022 Qualifier 2:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Updates

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: FOUR!!! Buttler on the act now. Stun silence in the ground. SIX!!! That is a magnificent shot and way it goes into the crowd. The body language of all RCB fielders is down. This early onslaught has been damaging. RR 42-0 after 3.4 overs.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the middle now for Rajasthan Royals. Siraj has been given the responsibility of bowling with the new ball. SIX!!! Short ball from Siraj and Jaiswal pulls it behind the square for a maximum. FOUR!! This time off the pads. SIX!! Jaiswal in the mood today. RR 16-0 after 1 over.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna help Rajasthan restrict Bangalore to 157/8. Rajasthan need 158 to win.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: OUT!!! Hasaranga and Karthik depart in quick succession. This is slowly becoming a nightmare for Bangalore. Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed are in the middle now. WIDE! That is a fierce bouncer from Prasidh Krishna. RCB 148-7 after 18.3 overs.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust. Mahipal Lomror departs for 8(10) as Obed McCoy gets another. There is plenty of elevation in the shot but no distance. FOUR!!! Shahbaz gets off the mark and in great fashion. RCB 146-5 after 18 overs.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: With two new batters at the crease, it will be quite a task for Bangalore to reach a total above 175. Dinesh Karthik has been in terrific form lately. Lomror is in the middle now and should look to attack as well. RCB 140-4 after 17.1 overs.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: OUT!!! Glenn Maxwell departs. Obed McCoy takes a brilliant catch at deep fine leg. BIG BLOW!!! to Bangalore. Mahipal Lomror in the middle now with Rajat Patidar. The situation is becoming trickier now. RCB 112-3 after 14.2 overs.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: SIX!!! Glenn Maxwell is taking the attack to spinners. Chahal being wicketless will hurt Rajasthan a lot in this match. FOUR!!! The reverse sweep comes in the action now. RCB 107-2 after 13 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: OUT!!! Obed McCoy strikes in his second over. Ashwin holds on to the catch this time. Glenn Maxwell walks in to bat to accompany Patidar now. He is a crucial batter now. Will he take Bangalore to a big score? RCB 81-2 after 11 overs.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Ashwin looks interested and Samson takes it upstairs. Clearly missing leg stump. Ashwin in his two overs, has not taken a wicket but not given much runs too. RCB 78-1 after 10.1 overs.