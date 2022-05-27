LIVE IPL 2022, RR vs RCB T20 Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - IPL 2022: 'Not Getting Married Till RCB Wins IPL Trophy', Bangalore Fan Girl's Picture Goes VIRAL

Jos Buttler scores his 4th hundred in IPL as Rajasthan Royals reach IPL 2022 finals. Bangalore's dreams get shattered yet again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after a good catch by Kohli. After an early onslaught by Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan are in a strong position.

Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took 3 wickets each to restrict Bangalore to 157/8 after 20 overs. RCB went down like a pack of cards in last overs. Rajasthan need 158 to win and qualify for the finals.

Rajasthan made a brilliant comeback into the match with back to back wickets. Rajat Patidar, centurion from the last match, departed right after his half century. RCB failed to capitalize after the wickets.

Faf departed right after the powerplay. Prasidh Krishna drew  first blood as Virat Kohli departed early in the innings.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson is fielding the same eleven from the last match. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis is also fielding the same eleven from the last match.

Check Playing XI for IPL 2022 Qualifier 2:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Updates

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: 4th hundred for Jos Buttler. What a champion. He equals the record for most centuries in an IPL tournament. Monumental stuff from the player. RR need 3 off 12 balls.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: 17 overs are done and it’s just a matter of time now. Rajasthan fans in the stands are just waiting for the winning run to be hit. Jos Buttler on 99 now. RR need 4 off 13 balls.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: SIX!!! Game. Set. Match for Bangalore. Looks like it. Rajasthan has maneuvered the chase exceptionally. Jos Buttler, man of the moment, has been the MVP for Rajasthan now. Buttler races to 94. Will he get to his hundred. He is just one hit away though. RR need 11 to win off 21 balls.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: This chase has been a walk in the park for Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, RCB has missed out big time while putting up a target. Run a ball now for Rajasthan and apart from Hasaranga, every Bangalore has failed to contain the Rajasthan batters. RR need 35 off 34 balls.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Wanindu Hasaranga had his fair share of success against Sanju Samson. However, now Samson is planning to play safe against the spinner. DROPPED!!! Dinesh Karthik drops a dolly. Pressure clearly on RCB now. RR need 54 off 59 balls.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: SIX!!! Sanju Samson blasts it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Captain COURAGEOUS! This is now becoming a mockery of Bangalore’s bowling. RR need 61 off 66 balls.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: 50 for Jos Buttler in just 23 balls. What a knock it has been and what a season it has been for the Englishman. He is single handedly crushing the hopes for RCB. RR now 77-1 after 7 overs.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: FOUR!!! Buttler on the act now. Stun silence in the ground. SIX!!! That is a magnificent shot and way it goes into the crowd. The body language of all RCB fielders is down. This early onslaught has been damaging. RR 42-0 after 3.4 overs.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the middle now for Rajasthan Royals. Siraj has been given the responsibility of bowling with the new ball. SIX!!! Short ball from Siraj and Jaiswal pulls it behind the square for a maximum. FOUR!! This time off the pads. SIX!! Jaiswal in the mood today. RR 16-0 after 1 over.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna help Rajasthan restrict Bangalore to 157/8. Rajasthan need 158 to win.