Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates

Live RR vs SRH Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals. SRH made three changes in their playing XI as Abdul Samad, Mohammed Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar get chance. While Rajasthan also made a couple of changes in their XI.

Live Updates

  • 4:20 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another brilliant over from Rashid Khan only four runs from it. Sunrisers Hyderabad are running out of options now to break this stand. Both batters will look to put up a solid show here to get their team on top from here. RR 71/1 in 9 overs

  • 4:13 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Score: A tight over in the middle from Khaleel Ahmed only seven runs from it. However, the two batters in the middle – Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are acting very calm at the moment as they know if one of them stays till the end the sky is the limit for Rajasthan Royals. RR 67/1 in 8 overs

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: A massive over for Rajasthan Royals as both the batters identified Vijay Shankar as the weak link in the SRH bowling attack. Some attractive shots by both as 18 runs came from it. SRH are on backfoot now as Buttler and Samson have started their show. RR 60/1 in 7 overs

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: Another brilliant over from Rashid Khan as he once again created troubles for Jos Buttler. He almost got him out but Vijay Shankar dropped the crucial catch. Only four runs from the over as Williamson calls Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. RR 33/1 in 5 overs

  • 3:54 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: A very good over for Rajasthan Royals as their two main batters in the middle have decided to take the charge now. It will be interesting to see how Sanju Samson will approach thing inning from here, will he play his natural attacking game or not. Twelve runs from it. RR 29/1 in 4 overs

  • 3:48 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: RASHID KHAN STRIKES! The spin wizard provides Hyderabad breakthrough in his first over as he gets rid of young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Another poor start for Rajasthan Royals, it’s high time they need to work on their opening combination. RR 17/1 in 3 overs

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Score: Another good over for Sunrisers as they gave only three runs from it. SRH bowlers have able to get the swing from the surface in the initial overs. It will be interesting to see how things will go further in the match. Rashid Khan comes into the attack, a brave move from skipper Kane Williamson. RR 5/0 in 2 overs

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: Excellent first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he was right on the money on his comeback. Only two runs from it. Rajasthan will want Jos Buttler to play a big innings today to lay the foundation for them otherwise the pressure will mount on Sanju Samson. RR 2/0 in 1 over

  • 3:19 PM IST

  • 3:11 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score and Updates Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar