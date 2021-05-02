Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates

Live RR vs SRH Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals. SRH made three changes in their playing XI as Abdul Samad, Mohammed Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar get chance. While Rajasthan also made a couple of changes in their XI. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live score today, RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RR vs SRH live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from New Delhi here. Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner Was Shocked And Disappointed After His Sacking - Tom Moody