TNPL 2022, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Cricket Score

Tirunelveli: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.Also Read - RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 27, Mon

UPDATES: Subramanian Anand-Maan Bafna Strong in Run-Chase For Tiruppur. Subramanian Anand-Maan Bafna Key in Run-Chase For Tiruppur. Mathivannan-Saravana Kumar Propel Ruby Trichy Warriors to 157 in 20 Overs. Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Top; Ruby Trichy Warriors Reeling. Ruby Trichy Warriors in Spot of Bother; Ganesh Key For Competitive Total. Ruby Trichy Warriors in Spot of Bother as Wickets Fall in Regular Intervals. Ruby Trichy Warriors in Spot of Bother; Rajagopal-Ganesh Hold Key. Murali Vijay Perishes; Amit-Rajagopal Key For Trichy Warriors. Amit Satvik, Murali Vijay Take Ruby Trichy Warriors Off to a Flying Start. Amit Satvik, Murali Vijay Open Innings For Ruby Trichy Warriors. Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won the toss and elected to field first. Also Read - Highlights TNPL 2022, Salem vs Nellai Cricket Scorecard: NRK Won By 5 Wickets

Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): Amit Sathvik, Murali Vijay, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, P Saravana Kumar, Rahil Shah(c), M Poiyamozhi, Ajay Krishna, M Mathivannan.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Playing XI): Srikkanth Anirudha(c), S Siddharth, Subramanian Anand, Maan Bafna, Suresh Kumar, Tushar Raheja(w), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshmi Sathiyannaarayan. Also Read - Former India Test Batter Murali Vijay Returns to Competitive Cricket After 2 Years in Tamil Nadu Premier League

PREVIEW: Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) are set to face Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in the 6th fixture of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL) at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday. Ruby Trichy Warriors started their campaign with a big win of 8 wickets over Dindigul Dragons (DD) and will be looking for a similar outcome in this fixture. Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have finished the last two seasons in the last position in the league table, just 2 wins from the 7 matches last year. They will be looking for a positive start to their campaign this season. The Ruby Trichy Warriors won their opening game of the competition convincingly. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, will be playing their opening game of the competition against the high-flying Warriors on Monday. They will have to be on their toes to get off to a winning start.

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming- RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022 Live Streaming