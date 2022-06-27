TNPL 2022, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Cricket Score

Tirunelveli: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.Also Read - RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 27, Mon

UPDATES: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won the toss and elected to field first. Also Read - Highlights TNPL 2022, Salem vs Nellai Cricket Scorecard: NRK Won By 5 Wickets

Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): Amit Sathvik, Murali Vijay, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, P Saravana Kumar, Rahil Shah(c), M Poiyamozhi, Ajay Krishna, M Mathivannan.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Playing XI): Srikkanth Anirudha(c), S Siddharth, Subramanian Anand, Maan Bafna, Suresh Kumar, Tushar Raheja(w), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshmi Sathiyannaarayan. Also Read - Former India Test Batter Murali Vijay Returns to Competitive Cricket After 2 Years in Tamil Nadu Premier League

PREVIEW: Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) are set to face Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in the 6th fixture of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL) at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday. Ruby Trichy Warriors started their campaign with a big win of 8 wickets over Dindigul Dragons (DD) and will be looking for a similar outcome in this fixture. Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have finished the last two seasons in the last position in the league table, just 2 wins from the 7 matches last year. They will be looking for a positive start to their campaign this season. The Ruby Trichy Warriors won their opening game of the competition convincingly. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, will be playing their opening game of the competition against the high-flying Warriors on Monday. They will have to be on their toes to get off to a winning start.

Live Updates

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022: Amit Satvik and Murali Vijay open innings for Trichy Warriors.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022: Rahil Shah: We just want to bat well and set a good target. First match is always important , this tournament is all about momentum and happy that we won the game. They (top order) have been doing well for us, setting the platform and allowing the finishers to come and do the job. We have one change.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022: Srikkanth Anirudha: We will bowl first. It is our first game and going by the records it is better to chase. There are so many good talents in our team, 3-4 new guys have come in this year. See the ball and swing away. The preparation has been fantastic.

  • 7:08 PM IST

  • 7:07 PM IST

  • 6:55 PM IST

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022: The toss is just 15 minutes away, stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match between RTW vs IDTT.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022: PITCH REPORT | Tirunelveli’s pitch is proving to be batting-friendly but spinners are also getting a little help in the middle overs this season. The average score remains around 140 runs here but we can expect a high-scoring clash on Monday night.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: Srikkanth Anirudha(c), S Aravind, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Alliraj Karuppusamy, M Mohammed, Tushar Raheja(w), Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Abhishek Hegde, Suresh Kumar, DT Chandrasekar, S Siddharth, Subramanian Anand, S Manigandan, Sharun Kumar, Lakshmi Sathiyannaarayan, Thangaraj Natarajan.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE RTW vs IDTT, TNPL 2022: Ruby Trichy Warriors Squad: Amit Sathvik, Murali Vijay, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, P Saravana Kumar, Rahil Shah(c), M Poiyamozhi, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Ajay Krishna, Akash Sumra, Santosh Shiv, MS Sanjay, P Sugendhiran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Hemanth Kumar, M Mathivannan, R Ganesh, S Gokul Moorthi, N Niranjan, Jasper Benjamin.