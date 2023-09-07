Top Recommended Stories

LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: De Kock Departs; Australia Gets Breakthrough

LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live scores of South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI.

Updated: September 7, 2023 5:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Temba Bavuma (C)

7* (20) 0x4, 0x6

Rassie van der Dussen

5 (10) 1x4, 0x6

Sean Abbott

(3-0-10-0)*

Marcus Stoinis

(3-0-6-1)
LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa which will be played at Mangaung Oval. Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa the pitch is dry and spinners will get help to give early breakthrough. This is generally a good batting surface, should be a good game.

Temba Bavuma on toss: We were looking to bat first, put up a good total on the board. We’ve got a proper sighting of the challenge we have, happy to have the guys who are back. We just have to put our plans in place and nail our execution. Cohesion is the biggest goal, we need to get that synergy going and build some momentum as a team, get the confidence going.

Mitch Marsh on toss: We’ll bowl first. It’s a bit cold later on, that’s the main reason. Looks like a fine wicket. The guys coming in will fit in easily, we have an experienced group out here. I have a lot of respect for SA, they are a very good cricket side. We’ll be looking at a few players in this series, 5 games in 10 days will be difficult. So there might be some team changes. We will be looking to play an attacking brand of cricket heading closer to the World Cup.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Marnus Labuschagne, Spencer Johnson, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Tristan Stubbs

Live Updates

  • Sep 7, 2023 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: This was coming!!! Marcus Stonis strikes. Quinton de Kock is back in the pavilion. A short ball from Stonis and de Kock messes his pull and it’s an easy catch at deep mid-wicket. The score is 21-1 in 9 overs

  • Sep 7, 2023 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Good start by Aussie bowlers keeping it really it and didn’t allowing batters to play their shots.

  • Sep 7, 2023 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Feels like South Africa is playing Test Match in coloured clothes!!

  • Sep 7, 2023 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Australia are keeping it really tight as Proteas batters are not able to find boundaries. The score after eight over is 19/0.

  • Sep 7, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Two runs from the over and again that was a good over for Australia. South Africa is playing it slow to build partnerships.

  • Sep 7, 2023 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Three overs are done and dusted Austalia somehow managed to put pressure on batters as they are unable to smash boundaries.

    RSA 6/0 (3)

  • Sep 7, 2023 4:41 PM IST

    Two runs from the second over and seems like Australia is dominating in the game.

    RSA 2/0 (2)

  • Sep 7, 2023 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: That was a maiden over by Josh Hazlewood, seems like both the batters don’t want to take any early risk.
    RSA 0/0 (1)

  • Sep 7, 2023 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma come to bat for South Africa.

  • Sep 7, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Josh Hazlewood comes to bowl the first over and he is looking confident enough to get an early breakthrough.

