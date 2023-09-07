Home

LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Australia Eye Winning Momentum

LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Australia Eye Winning Momentum

LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa which will be played at Mangaung Oval. After winning the T20I series by 3-0 against the hosts now visitors (Australia) will look to keep the winning momentum. This series will be important for both teams as this is the year of ODI World Cup which will be played in India. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest live updates between South Africa and Australia.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Marnus Labuschagne, Spencer Johnson, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Tristan Stubbs

