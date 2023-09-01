Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: Bavuma Departs, AUS Back In Game

South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from SA vs AUS 2nd T20I.

Updated: September 1, 2023 9:46 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

SA vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score

Aiden Markram-led South Africa will take on Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban, on Friday. Proteas will try to bounce back from the massive 111-run loss in the first match. Marsh and company displayed a dominant performance in both batting and bowling departments and would like to do that again and secure the series.

SA vs AUS Playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

Live Updates

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Sean Abbott strikes and gets the big man Bavuma. He got out after scoring quick 37 off just 17 balls. SA 36/1 (3.1)

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES!! from Bavuma to start the over. Then a third one on the 4th ball. 13 from this over as well. SA 36/0 (3)

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: 23 runs in first over. Temba Bavuma smashed 22 runs off 11 balls. SA off to a good start. 13 from the second over. SA 23/0 (2)

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: SA openers will be out in the field in a few minutes. They will try to put a massive total in front of the Aussies.

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:19 PM IST

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:17 PM IST

    Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:17 PM IST

    South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: TOSS UPDATE – Australia win toss and elect to bowl

  • Sep 1, 2023 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: Toss will take place in a few miniutes

  • Sep 1, 2023 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: Australia won the first match by 111 runs. SA will try to level the series and keep themselves alive in the contest.

