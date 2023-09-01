Home

Sports

LIVE Updates South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: Bavuma Departs, AUS Back In Game

live

LIVE Updates South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: Bavuma Departs, AUS Back In Game

South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from SA vs AUS 2nd T20I.

SA vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score

Aiden Markram-led South Africa will take on Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban, on Friday. Proteas will try to bounce back from the massive 111-run loss in the first match. Marsh and company displayed a dominant performance in both batting and bowling departments and would like to do that again and secure the series.

Trending Now

SA vs AUS Playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES