By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Gets Early Breakthrough
LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of third T20I between South Africa and Australia.
LIVE UPDATES | South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score
An exciting clash is on the way as South Africa (SA) takes on Australia (AUS) in the 3rd T20I of the Australia tour of South Africa 2023 at the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. Australia currently leads the three-match series 2-0, and in the 2nd T20I, they delivered a commanding performance, defeating South Africa by eight wickets.
Trending Now
Playing XIs
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.