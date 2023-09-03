Home

Sports

LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Gets Early Breakthrough

live

LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Gets Early Breakthrough

LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of third T20I between South Africa and Australia.

SA vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score

An exciting clash is on the way as South Africa (SA) takes on Australia (AUS) in the 3rd T20I of the Australia tour of South Africa 2023 at the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. Australia currently leads the three-match series 2-0, and in the 2nd T20I, they delivered a commanding performance, defeating South Africa by eight wickets.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES