Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Gets Early Breakthrough
live

LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Gets Early Breakthrough

LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of third T20I between South Africa and Australia.

Updated: September 3, 2023 6:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

South Africa vs Australia, South Africa vs Australia live score, South Africa vs Australia live score online, South Africa vs Australia live updates, South Africa vs Australia live streaming, South Africa vs Australia live online streaming, SA vs AUS, SA vs AUS Live score, SA vs AUS live cricket score, SA vs AUS live streaming online, SA vs AUS live cricket streaming, Cricket News, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Dewald Brevis, Marcus Stoinis, SA vs AUS 2nd T20I
SA vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score

An exciting clash is on the way as South Africa (SA) takes on Australia (AUS) in the 3rd T20I of the Australia tour of South Africa 2023 at the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. Australia currently leads the three-match series 2-0, and in the 2nd T20I, they delivered a commanding performance, defeating South Africa by eight wickets.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: After leaking runs in the previous over Spencer Johnson also get hammered away as he conceded 8 runs in the over with a boundary of the second last ball. LIVE SCORE: South Africa is on 106/3 in 11 overs.

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:15 PM IST
    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: That was a massive over for the Proteas as they smashed two sixes against Young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha. LIVE SCORE: South Africa is on 98/3 in 10 overs.
  • Sep 3, 2023 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: South Africa batters are not letting their momentum slipping away as Tristan Stubbs and Reeza Hendricks are hitting boundaries despite Makram getting out. LIVE SCORE: South Africa is on 98/3 in 10 overs.

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Here is the revenge taken by Sean Abbott!! he was nailed for two boundaries by SA skipper. Makram was looking so stunning but he couldn’t kept going. LIVE SCORE: South Africa is on 82/3 in 9 overs.

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Makram on FIRE!!!!! the SA skipper nailed two boundaries against Aussie pacer Sean Abott.

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Proteas captain Makram is currently batting on 28 and Reeza Hendricks is batting on 20. LIVE SCORE: South Africa is on 64/2 in 7.2 overs.

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:01 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Though Australia took 2 wickets in the powerplay but Proteas batters kept ticking the scoreboard. LIVE SCORE: South Africa is on 51/2 in 6 overs.

  • Sep 3, 2023 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Welcome to India.com for the live coverage of South Africa vs Australia. Here you will get all the latest updates about the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>