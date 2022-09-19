Live SA20 League Auction Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA20 auction 2022 500 players would go under the hammer for the inaugural edition of the South Africa 20 series. While all six participating teams have already revealed their pre-auction picks, they would now have to choose wisely at the main event to get the balance of the side right. The six participating teams are MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The tournament would be played in January next year.Also Read - SA20 Auction LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch South Africa T20 League's Auction Live in India?

SA20 Auction Live, SA20 Auction Live Updates, SA20 Auction Live Players Auction, SA20 Auction Live Updates, SA20 Auction, SA20 Auction live streaming, SA20 Auction live updates, SA20 Auction Youtube channel, SA20 Auction players, SA20 Auction auction list, SA20 Auction player list, SA20 Auction purse remaining, SA20 Auction players sold, SA20 Auction players unsold, South Africa T20 League, South Africa T20 League live updates Also Read - Odean Smith, Adil Rashid And Lungi Ngidi; Players Who Could Break The Bank at Inaugural SA20 League Auction

Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: Five of the competition’s 22 pre-signed players are English, with Buttler and Liam Livingstone set to earn close to 450,000 pounds; Sam Curran, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali make up the quintet. Four others — Morgan, Roy, Mills and Rashid — are in an eight-strong top tier of players up for sale in Cape Town to the six franchises, who are all bankrolled by companies that own teams in the IPL. Those four will each pick up at least 85,000 pounds, as per a report.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: David Miller, Paarl Royals Skipper: It makes me immensely proud to have been appointed as the captain of the Paarl Royals. To be able to call it my home, gives me great joy. The people of Paarl and the Western Cape as a whole are great supporters of quality and entertaining cricket, and my ambition will be to lead the team in the right manner and give our fans countless memories to cheer their team on. We already have some top cricketers on board with the likes of Jos, Obed and Corbin, and I am looking forward to working with an exciting set of players to start this SA20 journey.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: The Auction will start at 5:30 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the SA20 Auction, as the South Africa T20 League get ready for their inaugural season.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: PLAYERS BOUGHT SO FAR | Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: PLAYERS BOUGHT SO FAR | Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: PLAYERS BOUGHT SO FAR | Paarl Royals: David Miller, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: PLAYERS BOUGHT SO FAR | MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: PLAYERS BOUGHT SO FAR | Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: PLAYERS BOUGHT SO FAR | Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subhrayen.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: Salary cap in the auction is $2 million precluding those already signed. Those that have signed for the BBL will also be playing in the CSA T20 competition.