Live SA20 League Auction Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA20 auction 2022 500 players would go under the hammer for the inaugural edition of the South Africa 20 series. While all six participating teams have already revealed their pre-auction picks, they would now have to choose wisely at the main event to get the balance of the side right. The six participating teams are MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The tournament would be played in January next year.Also Read - SA20 Auction LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch South Africa T20 League's Auction Live in India?

Live Updates

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: Only two teams, Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals have announced their captains for the upcoming season. Faf du Plessis will lead the Super Kings side, whereas David Miller has been made as the skipper for Paarl Royals.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: As per report, players from 13 countries, barring India, will aim to become part of the six 17-member squads. The teams can buy as many as 10 South African players and maximum 7 foreigners.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: Ahead of the auction, teams have revealed some players they have already bought. Some of the big stars who will be up for auction are Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Odean Smith, and Lungi Ngidi among others.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: The 2022–23 SA20 will be the inaugural season of the SA20. The tournament is scheduled to be played from January to February 2023. In August 2022, the league was formally named the SA20.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: There is a lot of Indian interest involved. The teams are using the IPL names of teams and some owners are also from India.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | SA20 Auction Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming SA20 Auction. As per the list, 533 players would go under the hammer.