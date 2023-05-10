ZEE Sites

LIVE Updates | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023 Score: Axar’s Twin Strike Put Chennai On Backfoot

CSK vs DC Live Scores And Match Updates: IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, Match 55th, Chepauk: A win for CSK would virtually seal them a playoff spot.

Updated: May 10, 2023 8:21 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Shivam Dube

7* (2) 0x4, 1x6

Ajinkya Rahane

19 (17) 2x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

(3.2-0-23-2)*

Kuldeep Yadav

(2-0-9-1)
Live Updates

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals are on a roll here in Chepauk. After another tight over from Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Moeen Ali. CSK 66/3 (10)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav comes into attack and concedes just five singles in his first. CSK 57/2 (8)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Axar Patel does the trick again for Delhi Capitals. Ruturaj Gaikwad holes out to Aman Khan in the deep. Moeen Ali comes out to bat in the middle. CSK 52/2 (7)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: At the end of the powerplay, CSK are 49/1, with Ruturaj Gaikwad batting on 24.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Axar Patel is brought into the attack and he strikes immediately. Devon Conway is trapped in front. Ajinkya Rahane comes in the middle and starts with a couple of fours. CSK 32/1

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Spin is introduced for the first time in this game. Lalit Yadav comes into the attack and concedes just seven runs including a four. CSK 32/0 (4)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Khaleel Ahmed continues. Just five runs come from the over. CSK 25/0 (3)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Boundary off Ruturaj Gaikwad’s bat. He edges a Ishant Sharma delivery that goes to the fence after touching Phil Salt’s gloves. First four of the game. Two more boundaries in the final two balls of the over. CSK 20/0 (2)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway come out for CSK. Khaleel Ahmed to start for Capitals.

  • 7:09 PM IST

Chennai, May 9: Chennai Super Kings enter the final lap of the ongoing Indian Premier League’s preliminary phase, looking to beat back the challenge of a resurgent Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday and get closer to a play-offs berth.

CSK returned to winning ways with a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians — a bogey team at their fortress Chepauk — and would be hoping to pick up two more points against the Capitals, who have struggled in the tournament for the most part.

