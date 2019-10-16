Live Updates

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Sherawat under pressure and he is firing. But it seems too little too late. Delhi leads 42-36.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    The Bulls are all out for the third time. Delhi leads 41-32.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    It going down to the wire. Do not go anywhere as Delhi could create history. Delhi leads 37-31.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Bulls is looking to push for a win, Delhi is prepared to concede a bonus. Delhi leads 35-28.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Naveen comes in, gets a point. Delhi leads 34-26.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    The Bulls are making a good comeback. Delhi leads 31-25.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Vijay is prepared to take all his time and run down the clock, but is it too early? Are they playing for the do-or-die raid? Delhi leads 30-23.

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Sherawat gets two and he is still giving his best with 14 minutes to go, they can still pull it back. Delhi leads 28-23.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    Naveen is revived via Super Tackle. This should make a difference. Delhi leads 27-20.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    We are back and the action begins here. Can the Bulls stage a comeback?

BLR vs DEL 1st Semi-Final LIVE: After two and a half months, it’s boiled down to the last four teams. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad in semi-final 1. Dabang Delhi, who finished at the number one spot in the league stage, will start favourites against the Bulls who beat the Yoddha’s in the eliminator to secure the semis berth. The Delhi side has got the better of the Bulls on both the occasions they faced each other.

But the Delhi outfit would be cautious against the Bulls, who will have momentum on their side after the win in the eliminator recently. Two of the best raiders of the season, Pawan Sherawat and Naveen Kumar will go at loggerheads against one another. All in all, it promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi will take place at 7.25 PM

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

PKL 2019 1st Semi-Final Predicted Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandan Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay