BLR vs DEL 1st Semi-Final LIVE: After two and a half months, it’s boiled down to the last four teams. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad in semi-final 1. Dabang Delhi, who finished at the number one spot in the league stage, will start favourites against the Bulls who beat the Yoddha’s in the eliminator to secure the semis berth. The Delhi side has got the better of the Bulls on both the occasions they faced each other.

But the Delhi outfit would be cautious against the Bulls, who will have momentum on their side after the win in the eliminator recently. Two of the best raiders of the season, Pawan Sherawat and Naveen Kumar will go at loggerheads against one another. All in all, it promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi will take place at 7.25 PM

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

PKL 2019 1st Semi-Final Predicted Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandan Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay