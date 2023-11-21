Home

Brazil vs Argentina LIVE FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Football Score: Lionel Messi And Co Face Stern Challenge At Rivals’ Den

BRA vs ARG, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Argentina-Brazil renew their rivalry after 2 years in the World Cup qualifiers. Check Live Updates here.

Rio de Janeiro: Defending Champions, Argentina face arch-rivals Brazil in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Wednesday (IST) at the Maracana Stadium in Rio. The rivals will go head to head against each other after 2 years and the first time, since Argentina conquered the world. In the current scenario, Argentina top the CONMEBOL table with 12 points having lost one game on the hands of Uruguay in their last match. Brazil are out of the top 4 slot and are placed 5th with 7 points. Things are not going well for the 5-time champions as they have won just 2 matches out of the 5 played. The Selecao will be without Vinicius Jr, while Argentina might be missing Angel di Maria ahead of the big clash. Brazil are desperate for a win to move up the table, whereas the defending world champions will be looking to extend the lead.

Argentina Squad: Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez, Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Pablo Maffeo, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Francisco Ortega, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Ocampos.

Brazil Squad: Alisson, Ederson, Lucas Perri, Bremer, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Nino, Carlos Augusto, Emerson Royal, Renan Lodi, Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Joelinton, Raphael Veiga, Rodrygo, Endrick, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, Paulinho, Pepe, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior.

