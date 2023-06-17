By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test: England Eye Early Wickets On Day 2
Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test, Day 2: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.
LIVE Updates | England vs Australia, Ashes 2023, 1st Test
After declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, England would like to make their ‘Bazball’ approach work on the second day of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England’s declaration came just after Joe Root completed his 30th Test and fourth Ashes century on Friday. For Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja would start Day 2.
