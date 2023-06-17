ZEE Sites

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test: England Eye Early Wickets On Day 2

Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test, Day 2: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.

Updated: June 17, 2023 1:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

David Warner

8* (13) 2x4, 0x6

Usman Khawaja

4 (12) 0x4, 0x6

Ollie Robinson

(2-0-5-0)*

Stuart Broad

(2-0-9-0)
After declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, England would like to make their ‘Bazball’ approach work on the second day of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England’s declaration came just after Joe Root completed his 30th Test and fourth Ashes century on Friday. For Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja would start Day 2.

Live Updates

  • 1:51 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: David Warner and Usman Khawaja will start the day for Australia today. Play starts at 3:30 PM IST.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Joe Root completed his 30th Test and 4th Ashes ton on Friday. Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow scored half-centuries too for England.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: England declared their first innings at 393/8. In reply, Australia were 14/0 at Day 1 stumps.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Hello and welcome to a bright sunny Day 2 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia.

