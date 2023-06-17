ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2: Khawaja-Green Lead Charge For Australia At Tea
live

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2: Khawaja-Green Lead Charge For Australia At Tea

Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test, Day 2: Khawaja-Green Lead Charge For Australia At Tea. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.

Updated: June 17, 2023 8:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Usman Khawaja

92* (191) 10x4, 2x6

Cameron Green

38 (67) 4x4, 1x6

Ben Stokes

(5.2-0-21-1)*

Moeen Ali

(21-4-95-1)
Ashes 2023 live streaming, Ashes 2023 live updates, Ashes 2023 live scores, Ashes 2023 live, where to watch Ashes 2023 live on TV, where to watch Ashes 2023 live in India, ashes 2023, headingley ashes 2023, edgbaston ashes 2023, ashes 2023 schedule, old trafford ashes 2023, lord's ashes 2023, england ashes 2023, ashes 2023 dates, ashes 2023 australia squad, ashes 2023 australia, ashes 2023 aus squad, ashes 2023 australia time, ashes 2023 tickets, England vs Australia, England vs Australia live, England vs Australia live streaming, England vs Australia live score, England vs Australia live updates, England vs Australia playing xi, England squad for Ashes 2023, Australia squad for Ashes 2023,
England vs Australia, Ashes 2023, 1st Test

LIVE Updates | England vs Australia, Ashes 2023, 1st Test

After declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, England would like to make their ‘Bazball’ approach work on the second day of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England’s declaration came just after Joe Root completed his 30th Test and fourth Ashes century on Friday. For Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja would start Day 2.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Khawaja-Cameron lead charge for Australia at tea. AUS 188/4

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 LIVE, 1st Test: Travis Head was the last man to depart. He has been sent to the pavilion by Moeen Ali. Down to Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green to take the game from here on. AUS 154/4

  • 6:46 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Travis head is not settling bowlers and is counter-attacking English men. He races away with five boundaries scoring 23 runs in 40 balls.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: After the 37th over the score of Australia is 98/3.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Australia will want Khawaja to continue more.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: And that’s fifty for Khawaja! Important knock for him after twin failures in the WTC final.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: After the end of 34 overs Australia are 86/3.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Khawaja has come out with clear intent as he strikes the first six of Australian innings against Moeen Ali.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Welcome back to the second session. Broad starts the proceedings.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Lunch!! England session, as they fully dominated Australia in the first session of Day 2. It all started with Stuart Broad’s twin strike as he removed both Warner and Marnus in the same over. But Smith and Khawaja looked to steady the ship, and eventually, Smith got trapped LBW by Ben Stokes, and that wicket was massive. Australia will be tense, but England will be happy to go in for lunch. Stay tuned for updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.