ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2: Khawaja-Green Lead Charge For Australia At Tea

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2: Khawaja-Green Lead Charge For Australia At Tea

Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test, Day 2: Khawaja-Green Lead Charge For Australia At Tea. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Australia 393/8 (78.0) 1st Innings 216/4 (66.2) Run Rate: (Current: 3.26) AUS trail by 177 runs Last Wicket: Travis Head c Zak Crawley b Moeen Ali 50 (63) - 148/4 in 45.3 Over Usman Khawaja 92 * (191) 10x4, 2x6 Cameron Green 38 (67) 4x4, 1x6 Ben Stokes (5.2-0-21-1) * Moeen Ali (21-4-95-1)

England vs Australia, Ashes 2023, 1st Test

LIVE Updates | England vs Australia, Ashes 2023, 1st Test

After declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, England would like to make their ‘Bazball’ approach work on the second day of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England’s declaration came just after Joe Root completed his 30th Test and fourth Ashes century on Friday. For Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja would start Day 2.

