ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2: Broad Rocks Australia With Twin Strike

Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test, Day 2: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.

Updated: June 17, 2023 4:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Steven Smith

4* (11) 0x4, 0x6

Usman Khawaja

22 (42) 3x4, 0x6

James Anderson

(4.1-1-16-0)*

Stuart Broad

(7-3-17-2)
After declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, England would like to make their ‘Bazball’ approach work on the second day of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England’s declaration came just after Joe Root completed his 30th Test and fourth Ashes century on Friday. For Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja would start Day 2.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Australia’s score after the end of the 12th over is 37/2. Broad was right on the money in that over against Steve Smith

  • 4:21 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Here are the Bowlers dismissing batters most often in the Ashes till now

    19 – Glenn McGrath – Michael Atherton
    18 – Alec Bedser – Arthur Morris
    15 – Hugh Trumble – Tom Hayward
    15 – Stuart Broad – David Warner
  • 4:18 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Khawaja once again smashes four runs through mid-wicket. Anderson hasn’t found his tune till now. After 12 overs the score is 37/2.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: After those two early dismissal England are on top with the ball moving around and in overcast condition, Aussie’s batters will have a lot of hard work ahead.

  • 4:14 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: It was an eventful over from English paceman Stuart Broad as he picked up 2 wickets in the over. The score is currently 32/2 after 11 overs.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Broad misses the line and the ball goes through the leg side. It’s a comfortable leave for Steve Smith

  • 4:09 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Edgbaston erupts as Labuschagne goes for a golden duck! Well well well! Broad has got the crowd on their feet with two in two for Broad.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Broad struck out in the 11th over as he knocked over David Warner. It’s the 15th time he’s dismissed Warner in test cricket. Coming to the delivery, it’s a good-length ball with a hint of away movement. Warner looks to cut and just manages to get a thick under-edge, and the ball crashes on the stump.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: First boundary of the day as Khawaja superbly times the ball through mid-wicket. Stuart Broad will be unhappy with that shot, 20/0 after 9 overs.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test: Two maidens to start the day as England continues to build pressure. Still, overcast and English seamers will love to bowl in these conditions 15/0 in 8th overs.

