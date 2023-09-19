Top Recommended Stories

India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A: India aim bright start against Asian giants China. Check live streaming details, live commentary here.

Published: September 19, 2023 4:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Hangzhou, China: Veteran forward Sunil Chhetri will open another memorable chapter in his glorious career when two-time gold medallists India open their campaign in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. This time, he will also be making it to the record books, joining an elite list of Indian footballers who have led the country at two Asian Games. Chettri will be leading India out onto the field when India take on hosts China in their Group A match at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD : Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: The Asian Games are now an u-23 tournament. Only 3 senior players above the age of 23 can be in the playing side.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: The last time, India faced China was in an international friendly in 2018. The match ended in 0-0 draw.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: India and China have met each other a total of 15 times in the international stage. China have won 8 times and other 7 games ended in a draw. India are yet to register a victory against the Asian giants.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: “They have three senior players who are really important to them. So, it will be tough because they’ve invested a lot in this team, especially because they are hosting the Asian Games”, Stimac further added.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, IND vs China: Sharing his thoughts on the Chinese team, the Croatian said, “They have been preparing this team for a long time. Since March this year, they’ve played four tough and good-quality games against strong opponents, losing three and winning one. Mostly they prefer a 4-4-2 system, which might change to a 3-4-3 occasionally.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:11 PM IST

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games, India vs China: “There is no reason to waste time now. We need to focus on what can be done in the next two days until the kick-off to do everything possible within our power to open the tournament with a good fight. And very importantly, we need to prepare the wide picture of the tournament because we have three games. I am going to ask the players to play to the best of their abilities, and I will try to help them achieve that,” said Stimac.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games, India vs China: Facing the hosts in the first game is always a great challenge. Matches in Group A will come thick and fast, with clashes against neighbours Bangladesh (September 21) and Myanmar (September 24) next in line.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games, India vs China: The stakes too have risen manyfold — with huge expectations, the players are not playing for the national team but representing the entire nation.

  • Sep 19, 2023 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games, India vs China: While six teams participated in the inaugural games in New Delhi, Hangzhou will have 21 participants battling for the podium. Besides India and China, Bangladesh and Myanmar are the other teams in Group A, with the top two sides and four best third-placed teams progressing to the round of 16.

