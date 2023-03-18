Top Recommended Stories

LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Final 2023 Score & Updates: Line-Ups Out, Kick-Off at 7:30 PM

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Final: Line-Ups Out, Kick-Off at 7:30 PM. The Kolkata giants has a chance to win their maiden title, whereas the South Indian club will be aiming for a domestic double.

Updated: March 18, 2023 6:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Final 2023 Score & Updates: ATKMB Eye Maiden Crown Against BFC.

LIVE ISL FINAL | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Hero ISL, Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru: The day of reckoning and beckoning have finally arrived as ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC lock horns in the Indian Super League Final in Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. This will be the Mariners’ second Final in three years. In the 2020 Final, they lost against Mumbai City FC. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC find themselves in the ISL final after 4 years. In the ongoing season, the Blues have won the Durand Cup beating Mumbai City in the Final. ATK Mohun Bagan is yet to win a trophy under the new entity and their last trophy came as Mohun Bagan, where they won the I-League trophy for the 5th time in 2020. The Kolkata giants has a chance to win their maiden title, whereas the South Indian club will be aiming for a domestic double.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal, Slavko, Petratos, Boumous, Manvir, Subhasish, Ashique, Pritam, Glan, Asish.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet, Jhinghan, Jovanovic, Bruno, Prabir, Roshan, Suresh, Rohit, Javi, Roy, Sivasakthi.

    LIVE ATKMB vs BFC, ISL Final: In the ongoing season, both teams have won one each over each other. In the first leg of the league, ATKMB defeated BFC by 1-0 before BFC getting the better of them 2-1 last month.

    LIVE ATKMB vs BFC, ISL Final: Asish Rai of the Green and Maroon brigade has been the best defender so far in the league. He has the most number of interceptions in the ongoing season at 53. Team’s captain Pritam Kotal occupies the second spot with 45 interceptions.

    LIVE ATKMB vs BFC, ISL Final: The Mariners’ Vishal Kaith has the most number of clean sheets so far in the league and irrespective of the result, he will end up as the season’s best goalkeeper for sure. He has a total of 12 clean sheets to his name.

    LIVE ATKMB vs BFC, ISL Final: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Australian striker, Dimitri Petratos is currently one of the top scorers of the league and he would need a hattrick to win the golden boot. He is currently on 10 goals.

    LIVE ATKMB vs BFC, ISL Final: On the other hand, Bengaluru FC finished fourth in the league and got the better of rivals Kerala Blasters in controversial fashion in the play-offs. In the semis, the Blues defeated favourites Mumbai City 9-8 on penalties after playing out a 2-2 aggregate score over two legs.

    LIVE ATKMB vs BFC, ISL Final: Looking at the season gone by, ATK Mohun Bagan finished 3rd in the standings and had to go through a play-off match against Odisha FC to earn a semi-final spot. The Mariners got the better of their neighbours by 2-0 before winning 4-3 on penalties against defending champions Hyderabad in the semis after playing out a 0-0 draw in both legs.

Published Date: March 18, 2023 6:48 PM IST

Updated Date: March 18, 2023 6:48 PM IST

