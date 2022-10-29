ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Hero ISL, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Coverage of the Hero ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC. East Bengal in the last few years have been going through a rough patch and are winless in the last 7 Kolkata derbies. The Red and Gold brigade would be looking to return to winning ways, whereas the Green and Maroon will be banking on their recent good record against their arch-rivals going into the derby. Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will come into the derby on the back of a win and that will add some spice to the fixture. Earlier this season, the iconic Salt Lake Stadium hosted a Durand Cup derby, the first after the COVID-19 pandemic. In a sloppy contest, an own goal from East Bengal handed Mohun Bagan victory.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Ankit Mukherjee, Charis Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Nabi Khan, Sarthak Golui, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Angousana, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, VP Suhair, Himanshu Jangra, Naorem Singh, Sumeet Passi, Thongkosiem Haokip.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.