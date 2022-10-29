ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Hero ISL, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Coverage of the Hero ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC. East Bengal in the last few years have been going through a rough patch and are winless in the last 7 Kolkata derbies. The Red and Gold brigade would be looking to return to winning ways, whereas the Green and Maroon will be banking on their recent good record against their arch-rivals going into the derby. Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will come into the derby on the back of a win and that will add some spice to the fixture. Earlier this season, the iconic Salt Lake Stadium hosted a Durand Cup derby, the first after the COVID-19 pandemic. In a sloppy contest, an own goal from East Bengal handed Mohun Bagan victory.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

    THE MOOD IN THE MARINERS’ CAMP AHEAD OF THE BIG MATCH!

    THE RED AND GOLD BRIGADE IS PUMPEDUP FOR THE DERBY!

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: After losing to Chennaiyin FC in their opening match at the Salt Lake Stadium, the Mariners came back strongly against Kerala Blasters in Kochi with a thumping 5-2 win, where Dimitri Petratos scored a hat-trick.

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva has been the top scorer so far for East Bengal in the ongoing season. He has scored against FC Goa in a 2-1 win and against NorthEast United in a 3-1 away victory. He will be the key man for Bangal Brigade upfront tonight.

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: Bhaichung Bhutia is the all-time leading goal-scorer in the derby with 19 goals ahead of Mohun Bagan legend Jose Ramirez Barreto, who has 17 to his name in one of Asia’s fiercest derbies.

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: Despite leading in the head to head stats, East Bengal are yet to win an ISL derby. ATK Mohun Bagan have won all the 4 matches so far in the Hero Indian Super League.

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: HEAD TO HEAD | As far as the head to head stats are concerned, East Bengal lead 132-125 in the all-time series in the Kolkata Derby. In competitive matches, the Red and Gold Brigade still lead with an unassailable 121-95 lead over their Green and Maroon Rivals.

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: The key man for ATKMB would be Dimitri Petratos who has three goals and provided two assists in two appearances as the Ivan Gonzalez-led East Bengal defence will look to stop his early onslaught. East Bengal’s attack will rely much on the Brazilian Cleiton Silva who has been their top-scorer with two goals to his name.

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: “I am not interested in one point. I want all three points and I am pretty sure that they do as well. You don’t go into a derby game not trying to win it. I think it is important to highlight that. Everybody wants to win. All the players, all the staff, and all the fans of both teams. We will try to win this game as that’s how you play this game.”- East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine said ahead of the big match.

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: Nothing much separates the two teams on the standings as both have three points each, but the Mariners are ahead at seventh place on goal difference, with a match in hand. For East Bengal, it would be more about proving a point as they have not won over their rivals in the ISL. In fact, they are yet to win a derby since their 2-0 win in the I-League way back in January 2019 and Stephen Constantine will look to get the records straight.