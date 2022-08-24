ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be in action on the Matchday 9 of the Durand Cup 2022. There will be names like Liston Colaco, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Kiyan Nassiri, Rahul Bheke who all will be representing the who’s who of Indian football. There will also be top foreign footballers plying their trade in India like Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous. And as the icing, there is the prospect of a boisterous home crowd already smarting from a first-game defeat in the tournament. If ATKMB loses, which it has, four times in their five previous meetings, with their Wednesday opponents having drawn the fifth one, even a win over its arch-rival, Emami East Bengal (EEB), in its next outing, might not help it cross the line. Mumbai, on the other hand, picked up a comfortable 4-1 win in its first game against the Indian Navy and looked to have settled down, particularly in the second half to their efficient best.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla. Also Read - Former ISL Champions Bengaluru FC Allege Racial Abuse In Durand Cup Match

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz. Also Read - Highlights Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna Star For Blues; BFC Beat IAFT 4-0

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: Mumbai on the other hand are looking to break through their counters, which is happening in patches. But still they lack the killer move in the final third. ATKMB hold onto their 1-0 lead. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (56th Min)

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: Free-kick for MCFC and Jahouh overhits it and the ball has to go out for a goal-kick. The visitors need to do better if they want to get back into the game. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (49th Min)

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai CIty FC, Durand Cup: ATKMB carrying forward their good form in the second-half as well, making it felt right from the early stages. Joni Kauko plays a delightful ball towards Ashique, who from the volley blasts it into the stands. This is what they need throughout the course of the next 45 minutes. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (46th Min)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: We are back for the second-half and MCFC brings in Chhangte replacing Vikram Pratap Singh. Let’s Play!

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: That’s it! The referee blows the whistle for half-time and ATKMB go into break with a deserved 1-0 lead. They dominated proceedings and the goal had to come anyway. Mumbai had their chances and should’ve scored at least a goal. Exciting second-half awaits. HT: ATKMB 1-0 MCFC (Liston Colaco)

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: It was coming for ATKMB! They deserved to take the lead. Bipin once again had a chance to from the left, but Vishal was there to thwart it away to safety. 2 minutes added on for stoppages. ATKMB 1-0 MCFC (45+2)

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: GOAAAL!! Liston picks up the loose ball and breaks the deadlock! All thanks to Boumous, who generated from the left and Lachenpa fails to collect it cleanly and Colaco who was present at the right place at the time blasts into the roof of the net from close range! ATKMB 1-0 MCFC (39th Min) (Liston Colaco)

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: The momentum as it looks has shifted towards MCFC now. Noguera has a crack from the edge, even though it was routinely taken by Vishal Kaith on goal. The Islanders are now pressing and are creating problems for the home-side. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (35th Min)

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: MUMBAI ALMOST TOOK THE LEAD THROUGH BIPIN!! It was a wonderful move from the Islanders and Bipin found space in the left edge of the box. He cuts in, makes room for shooting and his low shot almost found the back of the net. The shot went agonizingly wide. First proper move from the visitors! ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (31st Min)

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: Big blow for Mumbai City FC!! Captain Rahul Bheke has taken a knock and is been replaced by former East Bengal man Mehtab Singh. MCFC need to be more cautious now as their experienced defender is now no longer part of today’s match. ATKMB will be looking to take full advantage of it. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (26th Min)