ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be in action on the Matchday 9 of the Durand Cup 2022. There will be names like Liston Colaco, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Kiyan Nassiri, Rahul Bheke who all will be representing the who's who of Indian football. There will also be top foreign footballers plying their trade in India like Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous. And as the icing, there is the prospect of a boisterous home crowd already smarting from a first-game defeat in the tournament. If ATKMB loses, which it has, four times in their five previous meetings, with their Wednesday opponents having drawn the fifth one, even a win over its arch-rival, Emami East Bengal (EEB), in its next outing, might not help it cross the line. Mumbai, on the other hand, picked up a comfortable 4-1 win in its first game against the Indian Navy and looked to have settled down, particularly in the second half to their efficient best.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla. Also Read - Former ISL Champions Bengaluru FC Allege Racial Abuse In Durand Cup Match

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz. Also Read - Highlights Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna Star For Blues; BFC Beat IAFT 4-0

Live Updates

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from the Group B fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC as we bring you our live coverage from Salt Lake Stadium. KICK-OFF AT 6:00 PM IST. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: TRIVIA | ATK Mohun Bagan have never defeated Mumbai City. Mumbai City are the first Indian club to win a match in the AFC Champions League. ATK Mohun Bagan have won the Durand Cup a record 16 times.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to win a game against Mumbai City FC and will be hoping that they can get the better of them tonight. However, it will not be an easy task, with Mumbai City looking strong. With this being a really short tournament, neither team will want to drop any points.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: ATK MOHUN BAGAN | Vishal, Pogba, Kauko, McHugh, Boumous, Subhasish, Liston, Ashique, Pritam, Tangri, Asish.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: MUMBAI CITY FC | Lachenpa, Ranawade, Bheke, Griffiths, Vignesh, Jahouh, Apuia Ralte, Noguera, Vikram Pratap, Bipin, Stewart.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: This will be the first time the two sides go head-to-head in a Durand Cup fixture. ‘I am very happy with the start we have got. We conceded first against Indian Navy, but we settled in quickly and played good football overall. But, it’s just the beginning. and we want to carry forward the momentum’, Des Buckingham said on the Islanders’ performance.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Lallianzuala Chhangte: Yes, Chhangte wasn’t a part of the line-up in the previous game and is not expected to be there against the Mariners as well. However, his inclusion in the second half may be a challenge for the likes of Sumit Rathi and Ashique Kuruniyan. The 25-year-old scored a brace in the previous match against Indian Navy and is expected to deliver again in the next match.

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Liston Colaco: Liston Colaco was in sublime form in the previous edition the Indian Super League. The winger went on to score eight goals for ATK Mohun Bagan and assisted four times in 22 appearances. The 23-year-old even displayed scintillating trickery at the AFC Cup 2022. Also, his performance in national colours in the AFC Asian Cup Third Round Qualifiers were astonishing. Since Bagan don’t have a proper centre-forward, the club will rely on Colaco to pitch in goals.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will be meeting each other for the first time in the Durand Cup. However, in the Indian Super League, the Mariners are yet to defeat Mumbai City. The sides have played five matches in total with the Islanders winning four of them. The other fixture ended in a draw.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: MUMBAI CITY FC SQUAD | Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.