ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group B match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United. Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan will face I-League side Rajasthan United FC in their opening match of Durand Cup 2022 at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday August 20. The green and brown brigade finished third in the ISL group stages last season and lost to eventual winners Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals. Juan Ferrando’s side have made several additions this time around and will be looking to challenge for the title. ATK Mohun Bagan has also announced four captains for this season. Florentin Pogba along with Joni Kauko, Subhashish Bose and Pritam Kotal will lead the team. Rajasthan United FC, meanwhile, finished sixth in the I-League last season and will be looking to show off their skills in this competition. The team announced a 29-member squad for the event. The two teams were placed alongside Emami East Bengal, Mumbai City FC and Indian Navy FT in Group B.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla. Also Read - Highlights Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022: Kuki Cancels Out Ajsal's Opener to Earn a 1-1 Draw

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves. Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: GOAAL! Rajasthan equalise again!! Sloppy defending from the Mariners once again inside the box! It’s Flalremsanga who gets the all-important second goal for the I-League outfit. ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (60th Min) (Flalremsanga)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: Second booking for Mohun Bagan! Sumit Rathi gets his name in the yellow card list. He went for rash tackle and gets a deserved warning. He needs to be careful now. SUBSTITUTION FOR MB: Brendon Hamill replaces Pogba and Asish Rai comes in for Ashique. ATKMB 2-1 RAJ (57th Min)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: Kiyan Nassiri with another chance from a narrow angle!! But the Rajasthan keeper does well to parry it away. Niraj Kumar has been very busy between the sticks and has pulled off some important saves. ATKMB 2-1 RAJ (54th Min)

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: The Mariners didn’t carry forward their wasteful game in the second-half as they regain their lead from the first chance they got. Like the previous half, Mariners with their plethora of talents dominate proceedings and are looking the better than ever. ATKMB 2-1 RAJ (52nd Min)

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: We are back for the second-half and we are expecting more goals in the second 45 minutes and we have a GOAAL already!!! Ashique Kuruniyan scores on his debut!!! Wonderful goal! Rajasthan defence exposed already in the last 45 minutes. ATKMB 2-1 RAJ (Ashique) (46th Min)

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: It’s Half-Time! After a one-way traffic match, who would’ve though the teams will go into a 1-1 draw at the break! ATK Mohun Bagan missed n number of chances and Rajasthan with their second attempt of the game made it all square in the game. An exciting second-half awaits. HT: ATKMB 1-1 RAJ (Kiyan; Amangeldiev)

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: OH MY!!! Rajasthan gets an equaliser! Would you believe it!! GOAAL! Amangeldiev stamps his authority in Indian football! Game on! Two minutes added on for stoppages. ATKMB 1-1 RAJ (Amangeldiev) (44th Min)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Long live the opening goal!!! GOAAL!! Kiyan Nassiri opens the scoring with a simple tap-in into the empty net, debutant Ashique Kuruniyan with an assist down the left. ATKMB 1-0 RAJ (Kiyan Nassiri) (43rd Min)

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Now Boumous went all the way from the left flank, getting past the defender with ease and then when he entered the penalty box he goes for a weak pass and the Rajasthan goalee collects it after a little spill-up. 40 minutes gone and still no goal. Hnamte goes in the book for a high-boot. ATKMB 0-0 RAJ (41st Min)

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: So many chances in the game and it’s quite surprising that the Mariners didn’t manage to score. A wonderful lay-off was played out by Boumous to Liston, who positions himself well inside the box and only had the keeper to beat from the right side, but once again he drags it wide off target and Rajasthan survive somehow! ATKMB 0-0 RAJ (35th Min)