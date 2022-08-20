ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group B match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United. Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan will face I-League side Rajasthan United FC in their opening match of Durand Cup 2022 at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday August 20. The green and brown brigade finished third in the ISL group stages last season and lost to eventual winners Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals. Juan Ferrando’s side have made several additions this time around and will be looking to challenge for the title. ATK Mohun Bagan has also announced four captains for this season. Florentin Pogba along with Joni Kauko, Subhashish Bose and Pritam Kotal will lead the team. Rajasthan United FC, meanwhile, finished sixth in the I-League last season and will be looking to show off their skills in this competition. The team announced a 29-member squad for the event. The two teams were placed alongside Emami East Bengal, Mumbai City FC and Indian Navy FT in Group B.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla. Also Read - Highlights Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022: Kuki Cancels Out Ajsal's Opener to Earn a 1-1 Draw

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves. Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV