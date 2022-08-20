ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group B match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United. Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan will face I-League side Rajasthan United FC in their opening match of Durand Cup 2022 at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday August 20. The green and brown brigade finished third in the ISL group stages last season and lost to eventual winners Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals. Juan Ferrando’s side have made several additions this time around and will be looking to challenge for the title. ATK Mohun Bagan has also announced four captains for this season. Florentin Pogba along with Joni Kauko, Subhashish Bose and Pritam Kotal will lead the team. Rajasthan United FC, meanwhile, finished sixth in the I-League last season and will be looking to show off their skills in this competition. The team announced a 29-member squad for the event. The two teams were placed alongside Emami East Bengal, Mumbai City FC and Indian Navy FT in Group B.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the Durand Cup Group B encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan Royals as we bring you the live coverage from Salt Lake Stadium. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Sumit, Kauko, McHuguh, Boumos, Hnamte, Liston, Ashique, Pritam, Kiyan, Arsh.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: One of the finest games of the tournament for sure! It had all the elements of being a pulsating contest. Army Red showed great resilience & fighting spirit to hold mighty Chennaiyin FC 2-2.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: KEY BATTLES | Hugo Bounmous vs Aydar Mambetaliev- Hugo Boumous is one of the best players in his position in India. Whether it’s goalscoring or chance creation, the attacking midfielder can do it all. If Rajasthan United’s new signing Aydar Mambetaliev has done his homework, he will be aware of Boumous’ ability to breeze past the best of defenders. The tall centre-back from Kyrgyzstan is expected to be Rajasthan’s leader at the back this season. We know how dangerous Liston and Manvir can be up front with Boumous’ continuous supply from midfield. That means Rajasthan United’s newly assembled backline is in for a big challenge come Saturday evening.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: KEY BATTLES | Liston Colaco vs Niraj Kumar- If Rajasthan United want to get something out of this match, their young goalkeeper Niraj Kumar will need to have a good game. Rajasthan signed Niraj as a replacement for Bhaskar Roy, who had a great I-League season before leaving for Mumbai City. Facing Liston Colaco is one of the toughest first-day assignments any goalkeeper can have. The 23-year-old was one of the best players for ATK Mohun Bagan last season. But with the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams, there’s added goalscoring responsibility on his young shoulders this season. Colaco will be keen to start the new season on the right note, while young Niraj cannot afford any errors between the sticks for Rajasthan United.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: KEY BATTLES | Florentin Pogba vs Martin Chaves– Defender Florentin Pogba and attacking midfielder Martín Cháves are new faces in their respective teams. The battle between Pogba’s physicality and Cháves’ dribbling should be an interesting watch. Guinean international Pogba brings with him a wealth of European experience. The centre-back has played over 200 matches in France’s top two divisions for Sedan, Saint-Étienne and Sochaux. Cháves, a typical diminutive offensive midfielder, has prior Indian football experience with NorthEast United during the 2019-20 season in the ISL, for whom he scored three goals. The Uruguayan has now been roped in by Rajasthan United as their principal creative spark in the attacking third.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: RAJASTHAN UNITED SQUAD | Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: ATK MOHUN BAGAN SQUAD | Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan United have made important signings to reinforce their squads for the season. On that note, let’s take a look at three key player battles that can settle this contest.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Rajasthan Armed Constabulary was the last team from the state to play Durand Cup football in 1982. They also reached the final in 1951 and 1973. After a positive debut I-League campaign, Rajasthan United will hope to replicate RAC’s legacy in Asia’s oldest competition.