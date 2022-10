Highlights Score Australia vs England 1st T20I, Live Streaming AUS vs ENG: England win the 1st T20I by 8 runs in thrilling fashion to take a 1-0 lead in the series.Also Read - 1st ODI: Australia Beat England By 27 Runs, To Retain Women's Ashes

Australia vs England 1st T20I Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith.

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Jordan.