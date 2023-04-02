Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Beats PV Sindhu In Straight Sets to Clinch Title
LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Beats PV Sindhu In Straight Sets to Clinch Title

Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL, Badminton: Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Beats PV Sindhu In Straight Sets to Clinch Title.

Updated: April 2, 2023 6:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: PV Sindhu Face Off Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. (Image: Twitter)

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: That’s it! GAME OVER!! PV Sindhu loses in straight sets to lose the final (21-8, 21-8). Tunjung clinches the Madrid Masters. Absolute shocker from the Indian superstar! This is Tunjung’s first victory over Sindhu in like 8 matches.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: What a shocker! Sindhu loses 21-8 in the first game and things are not looking bright in the second as well. Currently she is trailing 16-4.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: Just as we told before, Tunjung is giving some competition and in the first set, the Indonesian lead 11-6. Sindhu with a surprise start so far.

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: THE MATCH FINALLY STARTS! PV Sindhu is trailing in the game in the early stages. 5-3 to the Indonesian Tunjung.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: In the Men’s Singles Final, Kenta Nishimoto defeated Kanta Tsuneyama. Brilliant comeback from the ace shuttler!

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: With the other matches going on still, we have to wait for sometime more for the big ticket clash in the Women’s category. Stay hooked to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the match.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: Not much time left before we head towards the final. 4 PM was the tentative time set. It can even start from 4:30 PM. Depending upon the other matches taking place.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: The Spain Masters which was first started in 2018, didn’t see any Indian winner from either Men’s or Women’s category. It’s down to PV Sindhu to script history in Madrid today.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: The women’s final will be the fourth match of the day and it will take place at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur on Court 1 around about 1 PM Local time and 4-4:30 PM IST.

LIVE PV Sindhu in Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL Score

Madrid, Spain:  India’s two-time Olympic medallist and former World Champion P.V Sindhu stormed into the final of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023, beating Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in a thrilling semifinal on Saturday.

Also Read:

Sindhu, who had failed to progress beyond the second round in the BWF World Tour events she competed in so far, reached her first final of the 2023 season as she gathered momentum as she had missed the entire second half of the 2022 season after suffering an injury during in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

PV Sindhu now go head to head with Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final hurdle.

Published Date: April 2, 2023 6:08 PM IST

Updated Date: April 2, 2023 6:08 PM IST

