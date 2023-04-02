Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: PV Sindhu Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Face-Off Shortly
live

LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: PV Sindhu Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Face-Off Shortly

Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL, Badminton: PV Sindhu Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Face-Off Shortly. PV Sindhu go head to head with Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final hurdle.

Updated: April 2, 2023 3:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

spain masters, spain masters 2023, spain masters badminton, spain masters 2023 live, spain masters PV Sindhu, spain masters live, spain masters results, spain masters schedule, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Final, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung spain masters, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung spain masters final 2023, PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu spain masters, PV Sindhu spain masters 2023 final, PV Sindhu news, PV Sindhu match, PV Sindhu latest news
LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: PV Sindhu Face Off Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. (Image: Twitter)

Live Updates

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: Not much time left before we head towards the final. 4 PM was the tentative time set. It can even start from 4:30 PM. Depending upon the other matches taking place.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: The Spain Masters which was first started in 2018, didn’t see any Indian winner from either Men’s or Women’s category. It’s down to PV Sindhu to script history in Madrid today.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: The women’s final will be the fourth match of the day and it will take place at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur on Court 1 around about 1 PM Local time and 4-4:30 PM IST.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: Sindhu just can’t afford to take her lightly as she has made a huge impact already in the tournament and after beating Marin, she must be beaming with confidence. The Indian should’ve eked out a good compact plan for her.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: When it comes to the head to head matches, PV Sindhu has a good record against the Indonesian youngster. Sindhu has a 7-0 record over Tunjung and is expected to be a PV Sindhu show today.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler remaining in the fray in the Madrid Spain Masters 2023 as Kidambi Srikanth was ousted in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: Sindhu carried the momentum in the second game, taking a slender lead only to see Yeo Jia Min fight back and level the score at 17-17. Thereafter, Sindhu stepped up her game once again to seal the match in 48 minutes.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: Yeo Jia Min made it 20-17 but could not capitalise on it as Sindhu saved three game points before taking the first game.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: Sindhu saved three game points to eventually win the first game in extra points. The Indian shuttler, ranked 11th in the BWF rankings, started slowly as her opponent quickly raced to a 13-8 lead in the first game. However, Sindhu fought back to reduce the deficit to 15-17.

LIVE PV Sindhu in Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL Score

Madrid, Spain:  India’s two-time Olympic medallist and former World Champion P.V Sindhu stormed into the final of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023, beating Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in a thrilling semifinal on Saturday.

Also Read:

Sindhu, who had failed to progress beyond the second round in the BWF World Tour events she competed in so far, reached her first final of the 2023 season as she gathered momentum as she had missed the entire second half of the 2022 season after suffering an injury during in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

PV Sindhu now go head to head with Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final hurdle.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 2, 2023 3:44 PM IST

Updated Date: April 2, 2023 3:44 PM IST

More Stories