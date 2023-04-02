Home

Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL, Badminton: PV Sindhu go head to head with Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final hurdle.

Madrid, Spain: India’s two-time Olympic medallist and former World Champion P.V Sindhu stormed into the final of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023, beating Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in a thrilling semifinal on Saturday.

Sindhu, who had failed to progress beyond the second round in the BWF World Tour events she competed in so far, reached her first final of the 2023 season as she gathered momentum as she had missed the entire second half of the 2022 season after suffering an injury during in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

PV Sindhu now go head to head with Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final hurdle.

