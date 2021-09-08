Live BAN vs NZ 4th T20I Score And Updates

Dhaka: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I match score and updates from Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first as the tourists look to keep the series alive. Bangladesh are currently 2-1 ahead in the series as New Zealand have struggled on the turning tracks. New Zealand will be prepared for a Bangladesh resistance in the fourth T20I to restore parity in the series and make it 2-2 to force a decider. Bangladesh, however, are on the verge of their first T20I series win against New Zealand and will aim to achieve this as soon as possible in the five-match T20I series. In spin-friendly conditions, the hosts will back themselves despite a heavy 52-run loss in the previous game. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on the horizon, both teams will be vying to make the most use of their resources.Also Read - IND vs ENG MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 4th Test, Day 4 Cricket Updates: Hameed, Burns Lead England's Solid Start in 368 Chase vs India

See the latest Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the NZ vs BAN 4th T20I Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live match, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live score today, NZ vs BAN 4th T20I 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 4th T20I 2021 Live, NZ vs BAN live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch 4th T20I live match, 4th T20I 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Bangladesh vs New Zealand match, NZ vs BAN 4th T20I 2021 Live match score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 4th T20I between Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Ton-up Rohit Sharma Shines as India Take 171 Runs Lead at Stumps