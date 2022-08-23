Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force at Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. The 2021 semi-finalists Bengaluru FC got off to a winning start last Wednesday, beating a young Jamshedpur FC side 2-1. Skipper Sunil Chhetri headed the Blues into the lead in the first half before Roy Krishna, on debut, found the net early in the second period. Indian Air Force, on the other hand, couldn’t make their experience count, suffering a 0-1 loss to the youngsters of FC Goa. After obtaining opposing results in their previous matches, it will be interesting to see how Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force approach this game.Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: BFC’s Hira Mondal has received the lone red-card so far in the tournament. Naturally he will be sitting out today.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Muhammed Nemil, PC Lallawmkima and Faslu Rahman are the leading goal-scorers of the Durand Cup 2022, with 2 goals each. Today’s stars in Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna have one goal a piece so far.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: BENGALURU PLYING XI: Gurpreet, Prabir, Jhingan, Jovanovic, Muirang, Bhutia, Suresh, Rohit, Bruno, Krishna, Chhetri.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: KEY BATTLES | Roy Krishna vs Shibinraj Kunnyil: Former ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna enjoyed an amazing debut for his new club with a well-taken goal against Jamshedpur. The 34-year-old formed a good partnership with Chhetri and showed us what we can expect from the duo this season. Krishna will be keen to add to his tally when he squares up against Indian Air Force custodian Shibinraj Kunniyil. Kunniyil had a shaky start against Goa but got better as the game went on, making a few decent saves to keep his side in the match. The 29-year-old will be in for arguably the biggest test of his goalkeeping career, facing two of the most lethal finishers in Indian football in Krishna and Chhetri.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: KEY BATTLES | Alan Costa vs Vivek Kumar: Centre-back Alan Costa only played the first half against Jamshedpur and hardly had to break a sweat to keep the attackers in check. The opposition forwards did not put much pressure on the Brazilian, allowing him to easily build up play from the back. Costa might not be in for an effortless evening against Indian Air Force as they’ve shown how physical they can be. Experienced striker Vivek Kumar was their furthest man forward against Goa, leading the high press in the second half. Kumar is also no stranger to scoring against teams from Bengaluru, as he showed with his brace against Bengaluru United in last year’s Durand Cup.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: KEY BATTLES | Sunil Chhetri vs Mohammad Aqib: Sunil Chhetri kicked off the 21st season of his professional career with a goal and an assist against Jamshedpur in the first match. He headed in from a corner to put the Blues ahead before deftly setting up Roy Krishna to score the second. Needless to say, Chhetri will be at the center of the Indian Air Force defense’s attention. Mohammad Aqib was their most active defender against Goa and could be the one to take up the weighty responsibility of marking the Bengaluru skipper.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: INDIAN AIR FORCE SQUAD | Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Dinesh, Subhajit Basu, Kamaldeep Singh, Jijo Jerone, Jary S Raj, Mohd Aquib, Davinder Singh, Tombing Guiziam, Amal Das, Saurav Mowal, Arashpreet Singh, Mohammad Danish, Biswajit Halder, Renthlei Lalrinnunga, Manimaran R, Saurav Sadhukhan, Shahbaz Md, Ashok Kumar, Zeesan Anasari, Naorem Somananda, Prabhjot Singh, Vivek Kumar, Mandeep S Singh, Zico Zorem Sanga.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: BENGALURU FC SQUAD | Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: After obtaining opposing results in their previous matches, it will be interesting to see how Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force approach this game.

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Indian Air Force had no dearth of chances after the break but lacked a cutting edge in the final third. Mohammad Aqib came closest to scoring as he struck the crossbar late in the second half.