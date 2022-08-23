Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force at Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. The 2021 semi-finalists Bengaluru FC got off to a winning start last Wednesday, beating a young Jamshedpur FC side 2-1. Skipper Sunil Chhetri headed the Blues into the lead in the first half before Roy Krishna, on debut, found the net early in the second period. Indian Air Force, on the other hand, couldn’t make their experience count, suffering a 0-1 loss to the youngsters of FC Goa. After obtaining opposing results in their previous matches, it will be interesting to see how Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force approach this game.Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.

Indian Air Force: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Dinesh, Subhajit Basu, Kamaldeep Singh, Jijo Jerone, Jary S Raj, Mohd Aquib, Davinder Singh, Tombing Guiziam, Amal Das, Saurav Mowal, Arashpreet Singh, Mohammad Danish, Biswajit Halder, Renthlei Lalrinnunga, Manimaran R, Saurav Sadhukhan, Shahbaz Md, Ashok Kumar, Zeesan Anasari, Naorem Somananda, Prabhjot Singh, Vivek Kumar, Mandeep S Singh, Zico Zorem Sanga.