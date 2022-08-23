Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force at Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. The 2021 semi-finalists Bengaluru FC got off to a winning start last Wednesday, beating a young Jamshedpur FC side 2-1. Skipper Sunil Chhetri headed the Blues into the lead in the first half before Roy Krishna, on debut, found the net early in the second period. Indian Air Force, on the other hand, couldn’t make their experience count, suffering a 0-1 loss to the youngsters of FC Goa. After obtaining opposing results in their previous matches, it will be interesting to see how Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force approach this game.Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali. Also Read - East Bengal Open Durand Cup Campaign With a Goalless Stalemate Against Indian Navy

Indian Air Force: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Dinesh, Subhajit Basu, Kamaldeep Singh, Jijo Jerone, Jary S Raj, Mohd Aquib, Davinder Singh, Tombing Guiziam, Amal Das, Saurav Mowal, Arashpreet Singh, Mohammad Danish, Biswajit Halder, Renthlei Lalrinnunga, Manimaran R, Saurav Sadhukhan, Shahbaz Md, Ashok Kumar, Zeesan Anasari, Naorem Somananda, Prabhjot Singh, Vivek Kumar, Mandeep S Singh, Zico Zorem Sanga. Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: Bangal Brigade Share the Spoils; Open Campaign With a Goalless Draw

Live Updates

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: That’s it! The referee blows the whistle for half-time and expectedly BFC are leading by 2-0. Roy Krishna opened the scoring with a routine finish before Sunil Chhetri got his name in the scoresheet through a lucky goal off the IAFT defender. BFC are most likely to dominate in the second-half unless Indian Air Force comes up with a surprise. HT: BFC 2-0 IAFT (Krishna, Chhetri)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: The 4th official announces 2 minutes of extra-time for stoppages today. Can BFC get another one in the back of the net just before the half-time? Or maybe an IAFT goal to reduce the deficit. BFC 2-0 IAFT(45+2)

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: We have hardly seen Indian Air Force troubling the BFC defenders today. Prabir Das has been very active in the left flanks, he has been making constant forward runs and from his mediocre cross, the Blues have managed to double their lead. 2 minutes of regulation time left in the first-half. BFC 2-0 IAFT (43rd Min)

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: BFC wins a free-kick and Chettri sends in a juicy ball into the box and Sandesh leaps to get a head, connects it wide and has hurt himself along the way. He is up on his feet and looks fine now. Chances coming in galore for the Blues. BFC 2-0 IAFT (38th Min)

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: 30 minutes into the game and BFC comfortably sitting with 2-goal cushion. The second goal was a lucky one for them, but everything counts in this game, no matter where it comes from. BFC stitching out passes and moving forward. Quite obvious they will not be happy with a 2-goal lead. We can expect more goals at the Kishore Bharati today. BFC 2-0 IAFT (34th Min)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! Second goal for BFC!! This is one of the strangest goal I’ve seen! Prabir Das from the left flank sent out a wide ball into the box. Chhetri hardly manages to keep it in play from a volley and the intended lay-off hit the defender along the way and deflected into the back of the net, with the keeper routed to the spot! Chettri will claim the goal. BFC 2-0 IAFT (Sunil Chhetri) (23rd Min)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand CUP 2022: The combination of Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna has been top notch so far and we can expect to get it better with every passing game. The game has slowed down a bit. BFC playing with a steady mindset. Indian Air Force has a corner and now the ball fell to Halder outside the box, who has a shot on target and Gurpreet routinely parries it away to safety. First shot on target for IAFT. 20 minutes into the game. BFC 1-0 IAFT (20th Min)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: It has been all Bengaluru FC so far in the game. From creating chances to dominating possession, BFC are everywhere. We haven’t seen much of IAFT as they are lacking creativity in both the flanks, whenever they go for attack. BFC 1-0 IAFT (16th Min)

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! Roy Krishna finding space, outmuscles the defender and in a one-on-one opportunity keeps it low and beyond the reach of Air Force keeper Shibinraj. 1-0 to Bengaluru FC. BFC 1-0 IAFT (Roy Krishna) (8th Min)

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Three minutes into the game and we have seen a couple of attacks from either half. Chettri’s lay-off was not met by Bhutia inside the penalty box and the Air Force team clear it away from harm’s way. Prabhjot of IAFT made a good run upfront and saw Gurpreet off his line, he went for the audacious lob, but it was well wide off the target. BFC 0-0 IAFT (3rd Min)