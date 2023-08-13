Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2023-24 Score and Updates: Scored Tied 1-1 At Half-Time

LIVE CHEL vs LIV, EPL Score: Scored Tied 1-1 At Half-Time. Follow live score and updates of EPL 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Published: August 13, 2023 9:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2023-24 Score and Updates: English Giants Aim Bright Start In Season Opener. (Image: Twitter)

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL, Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of EPL 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Liverpool all the way from London’s Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; Jackson.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Live Updates

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: HALF-TIME- Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Jackson::Diaz)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: Jackson soon after the equaliser, misses a better chance now than the one he scored from close range. It was a free ball and he should’ve got the execution right. Chelsea have been dominating the game for the last minutes, Liverpool are chasing shadows. CHE 1-1 LIV (44th Min)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: Crazy scenes at Stamford Bridge!! Chelsea equalise through Nicholas Jackson and then Ben Chilwell’s strike has been adjudged offside after a VAR check. CHE 1-1 LIV (41st Min)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: VAR rules out Mohamed Salah’s goal. He was slightly offside. CHE 0-1 LIV (31st Min)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: GOAAAL!!! Luis Diaz scores!!! Brilliant play from Liverpool from the opponent’s half and Mo Salah from the attacking third, lays out a delightful to the Colombian to tap in the opening goal. CHEL 0-1 LIV (Diaz) (18th Min)

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: Nicholas Jackson almost finds a good ball to tap it in!! Alisson sensing the danger, comes out of his line and clears the ball out of harm’s way. The Senegal International will be looking to score on his debut for sure. CHEL 0-0 LIV (16th Min)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: Good play from the visitors and Mohamed Salah almost found the back of the net as he rattles the woodwork from distance!! First good opportunity of the game! The Reds are knocking at the door! CHEL 0-0 LIV (12th Min)

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: Both sides are fighting for possession and are trying hard to generate an opening. CHEL 0-0 LIV (8th Min)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: KICK-OFF! Chelsea get us underway!! They are in their traditional blue shirts, whereas Liverpool are in their bright red kit.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL Score: We are just few minutes away from kick-off. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates of the match.

