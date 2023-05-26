ZEE Sites

  LIVE BUZZ GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Eye Back to Back Final
LIVE BUZZ GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Eye Back to Back Final

Gujarat vs Mumbai, Indian Premier League: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023, Qualifier 2.

Published: May 26, 2023 12:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE BUZZ GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Eye Back to Back Final Against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Akash Madhwal’s breath-taking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played in the world’s largest stadium here on Friday.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

Live Updates

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Veterans Piyush Chawla (21 wickets in 15 matches) and Jason Behrendorff (14 wickets in 11 matches) have also been impressive, while an otherwise expensive Chris Jordan also enjoyed a fine outing of 2-1-7-1 in the Eliminator.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Madhwal has been a revelation with the ball. The right-arm bowler returned a dream spell of 3.5-0-5-5 against LSG to put his side into the virtual semifinal after a three-wicket burst that set up victory in their crucial last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, GT vs MI, IPL 2023: It will be a stern test for the Titans’ bowling attack, led by Mohammad Shami (26 wickets in 15 matches), to get the better of MI’s batting, which has improved drastically towards the business end of the tournament.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, GT vs MI, IPL 2023: The likes of Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David have responded well to the challenges and now form the backbone of the batting department with the young Nehal Wadhera too making a huge impact, and the opening pair of Rohit and Ishan Kishan doing a fair job.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, GT vs MI, IPL 2023: MI pride themselves on thriving when the odds are stacked against them, something they have done throughout the season. Having finished last in the previous edition, Rohit Sharma’s team has ground it out this season to remain in contention for a sixth IPL title even with limited resources.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, GT vs MI, IPL 2023: The massive MI victory was a warning to the rivals that they could lift their game according to the occasion even in the absence of star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer and batting mainstay Tilak Varma.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians, riding on magical figures of five for five produced by Madhwal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night, knocked out LSG from the race to the final with an 81-run win.

  • 12:25 PM IST

  • 12:24 PM IST

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 match and build-up between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians!

