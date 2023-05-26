Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Eye Back to Back Final

live

LIVE BUZZ GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Eye Back to Back Final

Gujarat vs Mumbai, Indian Premier League: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023, Qualifier 2.

LIVE BUZZ GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Eye Back to Back Final Against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Akash Madhwal’s breath-taking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played in the world’s largest stadium here on Friday.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES